When is London Marathon 2025? Start times, route, prize money and elite fields

The London Marathon returns in 2025 with an even more star-studded field than usual for one of the biggest events of the year, with a record number of runners entering the mass participation event run at the same time.

All the Olympic and Paralympic marathon champions from last year’s Paris Games will compete, along with the 2024 men's and women's winners, and over 56,000 total runners - smashing the record of 55,646 finishers set at the New York Marathon in November.

Last year a closely-contested women’s race was won by 2021 Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir in a world-record time for a women’s only race (as in, run without male pacemakers).

She crossed the tape in two hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds, while her compatriot Alexander Mutiso Munyao won the men’s race in 2:04.01.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is the London Marathon?

The 2025 London Marathon is on Sunday 27 April.

What time does it start?

8.50am – Elite wheelchair men’s and women’s races.

9.05am – Elite women’s race.

9.35am – Elite men’s race followed by mass start.

open image in gallery GB's Mhairi Maclennan in action in last year’s race ( Getty Images )

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the London Marathon live on the BBC, with extensive television coverage and online streaming available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the route?

The London Marathon tends to follow a largely unchanged route since it was first run in 1981. Covering 26.2 miles, the course begins in Greenwich, dropping down from the high point of the race to follow a largely flat course, first heading east to Woolwich before doubling back on itself and follow the Thames to Bermondsey.

From there, the runners cut across London Bridge and turn right to take in Canary Wharf and London’s old Docklands, before a U-turn to track through central London, running along the Embankment until another right turn at Westminster Bridge towards St James’s Park.

The route takes in many famous London landmarks, from the Cutty Sark (mile six), Tower Bridge (mile 12), the Tower of London (mile 22) the London Eye and Big Ben (both mile 25) before its iconic finish line on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.

What is the women’s elite field?

The three fastest women in history will all line up, with Olympic champion Sifan Hassan and Tigst Assefa, the second-fastest woman and previous world record holder, in action. World record holder Ruth Chepngetich and the reigning champion Peres Jepchirchir had to withdraw two weeks before the race.

The British contingent will feature Eilish McColgan, a European medallist across 3,000m, 5,000m, and 10,000m, making her debut at the race 29 years after her mother, Liz, won it.

- Tigst ASSEFA (ETH, 2:11:53)

- Sifan HASSAN (NED, 2:13:44)

- Joyciline JEPKOSGEI (KEN, 2:16:24)

- Megertu ALEMU (ETH, 2:16:34)

- Stella CHESANG (UGA, 2:18:26)

- Haven Hailu DESSE (ETH, 2:19:29)

- Susanna SULLIVAN (USA, 2:21:56)

- Charlotte PURDUE (GBR, 2:22:17)

- Sofiia YAREMCHUK (ITA, 2:23:16)

- Rose HARVEY (GBR, 2:23:21)

- Fatima Ezzahra GARDADI (MAR, 2:24:12)

- Philippa BOWDEN (GBR, 2:25:47)

- Lucy REID (GBR, 2:26:37)

- Emily DURGIN (USA, 2:26:46)

- Molly BOOKMYER (USA, 2:28:52)

- Louise SMALL (GBR, 2:29:33)

- Eilish MCCOLGAN (GBR, Debut)

- Holly ARCHER (GBR, Debut)

open image in gallery Runners crossing Tower Bridge in the 2024 edition ( Getty Images )

What is the men’s elite field?

Eliud Kipchoge, widely known as the greatest marathon runner of all time, will return to London for the first time since 2020 and chase a fifth victory. Jacob Kiplimo, the world record holder in the half-marathon, will make his debut at the full distance.

Olympic champion Tamirat Tola and 2024 London champion Alexander Mutiso will compete alongside the likes of Sabastian Sawe, who ran last year’s Valencia Marathon with a fastest-ever time for a debutant in history, of 2:02:05.

But the big draw for many British fans this year will be triathlete Alex Yee, who won Olympic and world gold last year, making his debut in the marathon discipline. Emile Cairess and Mark Scott have pulled out due to injury.

- Eliud KIPCHOGE (KEN, Personal best 2:01:09)

- Alexander MUTISO (KEN, 2:03:11)

- Sabastian SAWE (KEN, 2:02:05)

- Timothy KIPLAGAT (KEN, 2:02:55)

- Milkesa MENGESHA (ETH, 2:03:17)

- Tamirat TOLA (ETH, 2:03:39)

- Mohamed ESA (ETH, 2:04:39)

- Abdi NAGEEYE (NED, 2:04:45)

- Hillary KIPKOECH (KEN, 2:04:45)

- Amanal PETROS (GER, 2:04:58)

- Sondre Nordstad MOEN (NOR, 2:05:48)

- Yemaneberhan CRIPPA (ITA, 2:06:06)

- Andrew BUCHANAN (AUS, 2:06:22)

- Mahamed MAHAMED (GBR, 2:07:05)

- Brett ROBINSON (AUS, 2:07:31)

- Jacob Sommer SIMONSEN (DEN, 2:07:51)

- Philip SESEMANN (GBR, 2:08:02)

- Adam LIPSCHITZ (RSA, 2:08:54)

- Jonathan MELLOR (GBR, 2:09:06)

- Dewi GRIFFITHS (GBR, 2:09:49)

- Weynay GHEBRESILASIE (GBR, 2:09:50)

- Jake SMITH (GBR, 2:11:00)

- Jack RAYNER (AUS, 2:11:06)

- Kevin SALVANO (USA, 2:11:26)

- Luke CALDWELL (GBR, 2:11:33)

- Marcelo LAGUERA (MEX, 2:11:54)

- Dan NASH (GBR, 2:12:59)

- Andrew HEYES (GBR, 2:13:52)

- Alexander LEPRETRE (GBR, 2:15:01)

- David BISHOP (GBR, 2:15:19)

- Logan SMITH (GBR, 2:15:49)

- William MYCROFT (GBR, 2:15:54)

- James HOAD (GBR, 2:16:29)

- Alex MILNE (GBR, 2:16:30)

- Chris THOMAS (GBR, 2:16:32)

- Carl AVERY (GBR, 2:17:01)

- Sean HOGAN (GBR, 2:17:02)

- Jacob KIPLIMO (UGA, Debut)

- Alex YEE (GBR, Debut)

- Jonathan DAVIES (GBR, Debut)

- Jacob ALLEN (GBR, Debut)

- Jack ROWE (GBR, Debut)

What is the prize money on offer at the London Marathon?

Last year’s race was the first to offer equal prize money to the elite wheelchair races as their able-bodied counterparts.

In 2024, the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied races and men’s and women’s wheelchair races had a total prize pot of £243,000, with the winners receiving $55,000 (£44,000) each.

The prize money on offer this year is the same, with $55,000 going to each winner, the runners-up earning $30,000 (£23,100) and third-place $22,500 (£17,400).

There are also $150,000 (£115,900) bonuses on offer for running sub-2:02 for the men and sub-2:15 for the women, $125,000 (£96,500) for setting a new world record, and $25,000 (£19,300) up for grabs in the elite men’s and women’s races for a new course record.