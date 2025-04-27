London Marathon 2025 LIVE: Start times, latest weather and pre-race favourites
The London Marathon is prepared for a record-breaking year with over 56,000 people expected to take part
The 2025 London Marathon starts this morning with event organisers hoping to break the record for the world’s largest marathon. Over 56,000 people have signed up to tackle the 26.2-mile course ahead of the 45th annual London Marathon, with many raising funds for charities and good causes.
Organisers have also assembled strong fields for the men’s and women’s elite races. Four-time winner and former world record holders Eliud Kipchoge will return to London for the first time in five years in a stacked men’s race, while Sifan Hassan and Tigst Assefa - two of the three fastest women of all time - are set for an intriguing battle.
Home fans will also get to cheer on Britain’s Olympic and triathlon champion Alex Yee and 10,000m Commonwealth Games champion Eilish McColgan, who are both making their debuts over 26.2 miles.
Participants have been warned to prepare for warm weather in the afternoon, with runners to rethink fancy dress as temperatures could reach highs of 22C degrees.
What is the prize money on offer at the London Marathon?
Last year’s race was the first to offer equal prize money to the elite wheelchair races as their able-bodied counterparts.
In 2024, the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied races and men’s and women’s wheelchair races had a total prize pot of £243,000, with the winners receiving $55,000 (£44,000) each.
The prize money on offer this year is the same, with $55,000 going to each winner, the runners-up earning $30,000 (£23,100) and third-place $22,500 (£17,400).
There are also $150,000 (£115,900) bonuses on offer for running sub-2:02 for the men and sub-2:15 for the women, $125,000 (£96,500) for setting a new world record, and $25,000 (£19,300) up for grabs in the elite men’s and women’s races for a new course record.
London Marathon: What is the route?
The London Marathon tends to follow a largely unchanged route since it was first run in 1981. Covering 26.2 miles, the course begins in Greenwich, dropping down from the high point of the race to follow a largely flat course, first heading east to Woolwich before doubling back on itself and follow the Thames to Bermondsey.
From there, the runners cut across London Bridge and turn right to take in Canary Wharf and London’s old Docklands, before a U-turn to track through central London, running along the Embankment until another right turn at Westminster Bridge towards St James’s Park.
The route takes in many famous London landmarks, from the Cutty Sark (mile six), Tower Bridge (mile 12), the Tower of London (mile 22) the London Eye and Big Ben (both mile 25) before its iconic finish line on The Mall near Buckingham Palace.
London Marathon: How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the London Marathon live on the BBC, with extensive television coverage and online streaming available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
London Marathon: The key start times
8.50am – Elite wheelchair men’s and women’s races.
9.05am – Elite women’s race.
9.35am – Elite men’s race followed by mass start.
Good morning
The London Marathon returns in 2025 with an even more star-studded field than usual for one of the biggest events of the year and a record number of runners entering the mass participation event run at the same time.
All the Olympic and Paralympic marathon champions from last year’s Paris Games will compete, along with over 56,000 total runners - smashing the record of 55,646 finishers set at the New York Marathon in November.
Last year a closely-contested women’s race was won by 2021 Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir in a world-record time for a women’s only race (as in, run without male pacemakers).
She crossed the tape in two hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds, while her compatriot Alexander Mutiso Munyao won the men’s race in 2:04.01.
