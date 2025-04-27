Protesters disrupt London Marathon with powder demonstration on Tower Bridge

The 2025 London Marathon starts this morning with event organisers hoping to break the record for the world’s largest marathon. Over 56,000 people have signed up to tackle the 26.2-mile course ahead of the 45th annual London Marathon, with many raising funds for charities and good causes.

Organisers also assembled strong fields for the men’s and women’s elite races. Sabastian Sawe of Kenya won the men’s event for his biggest career victory after making a solo breakaway with about 10km left, and finished in 2hr 2min and 27sec. The great Eliud Kipchoge finished sixth as British triathlete Alex Yee came home in 14th place.

In the women’s race, Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record, pulling away from Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya over the final couple of kilometres after the two had set a blistering early pace. The 28-year-old Assefa, silver medallist in the event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, crossed the finish line in 2 hr, 15 min and 50 sec, beating the previous women's-only record set last year in London by Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir. Britain’s Eilish McColgan finished eigthh.

Follow live updates from the 2025 London Marathon in our blog below.