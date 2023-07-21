England’s Lotte Wubben-Moy begins Doodle Diary again – Friday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Football

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy started her Doodle Diary again.

Another nice bit of artwork.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe reflected on her country’s World Cup opener.

Nigeria forward Deborah Abiodun apologised for her red card against Canada.

Burnley once again got creative with their transfer announcement.

Tottenham continued their tour.

Sheffield United’s new man is a dab hand at other sports too.

Happy birthdays.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Cricket

A rubbish day for Australia.

Golf

Matt Wallace’s shirt in the second round of the Open caused a stir.

Richie Ramsay went for orange and black…

….another one to consider.

Justin Rose was optimistic.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo was excited to make a return with a new helmet at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

And his fans were pleased to see him back too.

Boyband credentials for the top three in practice.