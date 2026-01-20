Lottoland has steadily improved its sportsbook since its launch in 2021 and new customers who sign up now can claim a £20 free bet with the latest Lottoland promo code.

Anyone who still thinks Lottoland is just for lottery betting needs to think again with the operator offering free bets, boosted odds, in-play betting, in-depth stats and more across one of the more comprehensive UK betting sites.

Find out how to claim the bet £10, get £20 Lottoland welcome offer and read my review of the Lottoland sportsbook below.

What is the Lottoland sign up offer?

The Lottoland promo code offer is a simple ‘bet and get’ offer that gives new customers £20 in free bets when they sign up, deposit and stake £10.

To qualify, customers must register using one of the links on this page, make a first deposit of £10 or more and then opt in to the Lottoland welcome offer.

Next, head to the Lottoland sportsbook and wager £10 or more on an acca or bet builder wager with two or more selections at minimum odds of 3/1 (4.00). Free bets are credited after the qualifying bet has settled.

The £20 free bet must be used on an acca or bet builder with two or more selections and minimum odds of 3/1 (4.00).

The free bet token must be used within seven days of being credited, and the offer must be completed within seven days of claiming (this includes both the placement of the qualifying bet and the use of the free bet).

Your stake is not returned on winning free bets, and the maximum win from a free bet is capped at £100.

Is there a Lottoland promo code?

There is no Lottoland promo code required to access the welcome offer.

New customers simply need to register via one of the links on this page, with no Lottoland bonus code required.

How to claim the Lottoland sign up offer

Punters can follow the step-by-step guide below to complete the Lottoland sign up bonus:

Step 1: Visit Lottoland using one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Complete the registration process, including any KYC checks required for banking.

Step 3: Make a minimum deposit of £10 using a debit card (only debit card deposits qualify).

Step 4: Navigate to the promotion page and click 'Activate the Offer’,

Step 5: Return to the sportsbook and wager a minimum of £10 on an accumulator or bet builder (two or more selections) with total odds of 3/1 (4.00) or greater.

Step 6: Tick 'use this bet to qualify' in the betslip when placing your bet.

Step 7: Once your qualifying bet settles, your £20 free bet will be credited to your account.

Key T&Cs of the Lottoland welcome offer

In this section, we’ve provided a breakdown of the most important conditions related to the Lottoland sign up offer:

Offer available to new Lottoland customers aged 18 or over only.

One offer per person, household, IP address, email address, and shared computer.

Minimum deposit of £10 via debit card only; other payment methods do not qualify.

Qualifying bet must be an acca bet or bet builder wager featuring a minimum of two legs and odds of 3/1 or greater.

Bettors must stake at least £10 on qualifying wager.

Must opt in by clicking 'Activate the Offer' on the promotion page and ticking 'use this bet to qualify' in the betslip.

Failure to opt in will result in free bet not being awarded.

Offer must be completed within 7 days of claiming the promotion.

£20 free bet credited after qualifying bet is placed and must be used within 7 days.

Free bet can be used on any accumulator or bet builder with two or more selections and odds of 3/1 (4.00) or greater.

Free bet must be played once (1x wagering) before withdrawal.

Free bet stake is not included in any winnings.

Free bet amount can only be used in its entirety and cannot be partially redeemed.

Maximum win from free bet is capped at £100.

Only 1 free bet can be active on a customer's account at any one time.

Cash-out function not available for qualifying bets.

System bets, horse racing, greyhounds, virtual sports, void bets and price boosts do not qualify.

A maximum of 6 selections for Bet Builder bets.

How Lottoland compares to other betting sites

Overall, Lottoland’s welcome offer is slightly below average when compared to more established bookmakers, offering a decent bonus when measured against new betting sites.

The table below provides a brief comparison between the Lottoland welcome offer and welcome bonuses from other online bookmakers:

Bookmaker Welcome offer Promo code Ladbrokes Bet £5, get £30 in free bets None required Kwiff Bet £10, get £10 in free bets None required 10bet 100% welcome bonus up to £50 SPORT BetGoodwin Bet £10, get £10 in free bets WELCOME10 EasyBet Bet £20, get £20 in free bets None required

Lottoland sign up offer in review

Despite offering slightly less value than competing offers and coming with a maximum win cap of £100 on the free bet, the Lottoland sign up bonus has several positives, mainly centring on its flexibility and ease of access.

New users will find an offer that is simple to unlock and a registration process that is equally easy, with flexibility on offer as your bets can be used on either accumulators or bet builders for any sport. Moreover, there are no wagering requirements on free bet winnings, meaning bettors keep any and all winnings they earn.

The table below provides a brief look at the main pros and cons of the Lottoland sign up offer:

Pros Cons Straightforward offer to unlock Only debit card deposits can unlock welcome offer No wagering requirements on free bet winnings Higher minimum odds requirement (3/1) than some rivals Flexible - can be used on an acca or bet builder for any sport Maximum win cap of £100 on free bet

Lottoland review

Lottoland’s sportsbook only launched in the UK in 2021 but the brand had already carved out a reputation as a trustworthy, reliable operator, which is fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC.

The betting site offers over 30 sports to bet on with competitive odds on major sports, with pre-match and in-play betting options available.

Aside from the Lottoland promo code offer, existing customers can find a good range of promos and bet boosts, while users can access the Lottoland sportsbook via the desktop site or dedicated betting apps for both iOS and Android.

Once signed up, users will find 24/7 customer support options too, with Lottoland also providing all of the required safer gambling tools to its customers.

Lottoland Key Features UKGC licence number: 38991

38991 Established: 2013 (sportsbook launched 2021)

2013 (sportsbook launched 2021) Mobile app: iOS & Android

iOS & Android Customer support: 24/7 live chat, email (support@lottoland.co.uk), and telephone (+44 0203 793 6169)

24/7 live chat, email (support@lottoland.co.uk), and telephone (+44 0203 793 6169) Safer gambling tools: Deposit limits, self-exclusion, time-outs, reality checks.

Lottoland website & mobile experience

Both Lottoland’s website and app provide customers with a positive user experience. The overall usability for UK bettors is strong due to:

A clean, easy-to-navigate sportsbook layout.

A wide range of markets: there can be between 150 and 200 markets on popular Premier League fixtures.

A highly rated mobile app (online Lottoland reviews rate the app as 4.4 on iOS and 4.3 on Android, with over 100,000 Android downloads and 200,000 iOS downloads).

A quality desktop experience that is also matched by the respective apps.

Lottoland payments & withdrawals

Lottoland customers can only use debit card, bank transfer and Apple Pay for withdrawals. There is no minimum withdrawal amount and no withdrawal fee.

Below is a table listing all the payment options for Lottoland; remember that only debit card deposits qualify for the welcome offer:

Banking method Minimum deposit Estimated withdrawal time Debit card (Visa & Mastercard) £1 24 hours Apple Pay £1 24 hours Paysafecard £1 N/A Trustly £4 N/A MuchBetter £5 N/A Bank transfer No minimum 24 hours

Lottoland offers for existing customers

Aside from the Lottoland promo code offer, users will find plenty of Lottoland promotions for existing customers once signed up to Lottoland sports betting. In fact, the range of sportsbook offers is relatively large compared to some competitors, with these offers providing decent value for regular bettors. Common promotions include:

Weekly Bet Club: Wager £25 between Saturday and Thursday on accumulators to claim £8 in free bets as part of the Lottoland free bet club.

Bore Draw refund: Get your stake refunded on correct score bets if a Premier League match ends 0-0 (pre-match singles and multiples only).

Early payout: Settle match winner bets early if your selection goes two goals ahead.

Enhanced odds: Regularly available on selected markets and events.

Casino and lottery promotions: Various ongoing casino bonus offers and lottery betting options.

Reasons to sign up with Lottoland

In short, the Lottoland welcome offer is easy to follow and provides a reasonable bonus which is likely to appeal to fans of football betting sites.

However, aside from the welcome offer, there are several other reasons why bettors may consider signing up with Lottoland.

For a start, there’s the competitive odds across major sports, including football, tennis, and cricket, with a unique combination of Lottoland sportsbook, casino, and lottery betting options.

Customers will also find user-friendly mobile apps with high ratings, alongside a solid range of promotions for existing customers – including early payouts, enhanced odds and a weekly free bet club.

There are plenty of payment methods too – including debit card, bank transfer, Trustly and Apple Pay – and no minimum withdrawal amount.

Finally, Lottoland also offer 24/7 customer support – via live chat, email, and phone – alongside the full suite of responsible gambling tools.

Responsible gambling at Lottoland

If you’re planning on claiming the Lottoland welcome bonus, it’s important to gamble responsibly at all times.

The same applies whether you’re using a Lottoland free bet, new casino sites, slot sites or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

Lottoland offers tools to help bettors stay in control of their betting, including deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.