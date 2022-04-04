Support for Louis Van Gaal after cancer diagnosis – Monday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples of social from April 4.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 04 April 2022 17:58
Louis Van Gaal was shown a lot of support on Monday (Adam Davy/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 4.

Football

Support poured in for Louis Van Gaal after he revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Leicester remembered the man taken from them too soon.

West Ham and Tottenham celebrated Sunday’s star performers.

Wolves keeper Jose Sa has the moves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang toasted Barcelona going second in LaLiga.

Another show of strength from Aleksandr Mitrovic and Fulham.

Paul Chuckle enjoyed his Sunday.

Monday motivation from Nani.

Cricket

England reflected on the Women’s World Cup final.

And drew praise from KP.

Mitchell Starc was proud.

Ross Taylor bade farewell to international cricket.

Formula One

Home sweet home for Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 was gearing up for the third race of the season.

MMA

Conor McGregor eyed a career change.

And made a promise.

Tennis

Iga Swiatek reached the summit.

Snooker

Neil Robertson won another title.

