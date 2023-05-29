Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

Luton claimed a place in the top flight next season and Saracens were crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 May 2023 05:00
Sean Dyche’s Everton escaped relegation on the final day of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sean Dyche’s Everton escaped relegation on the final day of the season (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Everton avoided relegation on a tense final day of the Premier League season that saw Leicester and Leeds condemned to the drop.

Meanwhile, Luton beat Coventry on penalties to claim a place in the top flight next season and Saracens were crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in