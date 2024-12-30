World chess number one resolves dispute over jeans that caused him to quit tournament

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chess great Magnus Carlsen will return to the World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in New York after initially quitting following governing body FIDE’s decision to bar him from a round for wearing jeans.

Carlsen, world champion between 2013 and 2023, decided to leave the tournament on Friday when FIDE barred the Norwegian from participating in a round at the tournament due to his breach of dress code regulations.

In a interview to the YouTube channel of the Take Take Take app on Sunday, the 34-year-old confirmed he would be returning.

“To make a long story short: I’ll be playing at least one more day here in New York. If I do well, another day after that,” Carlsen said.

He added he had talks with FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich after the incident.

“Speaking to Dvorkovich and the main sponsor Turlov, it did feel we could have some fruitful discussions and in the end of the day I decided to play,” he said.

open image in gallery Magnus Carlsen will play on at the World Blitz Championships ( Carina Johansen / NTB )

“In addition, I love playing blitz chess. I want to give the fans the chance to see me play it. It could be the last time, who knows.”

Dvorkovich expressed regret in a post on FIDE’s X account later on Sunday over the situation escalating and acknowledged Carlsen‘s vital role in elevating the sport.

“It is unfortunate that the implementation of dress-code rules, while being legally sound and consistent, has left some feeling this is disproportionate and caused the situation everyone would have preferred to avoid,” he said.

Dvorkovich added that he approved a trial of a more flexible approach to attire during the World Blitz Championships that would allow minor deviations from the official dress code.

Carlsen pointed out that he would definitely not leave his preferred clothes at home.

“As a principle, I will definitely play in jeans tomorrow,” he said.

Reuters