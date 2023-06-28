Jonny Bairstow steals the show at Lord’s – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28.

Cricket

The excitement for the second Ashes Test started early in the day.

But it was a surprise move from Jonny Bairstow making the early headlines at Lord’s.

Nathan Lyon made history.

Football

Manchester City were still celebrating their big news from Tuesday.

They were also marking Kevin De Bruyne’s big day.

Liverpool sent Rhys Williams on loan to Aberdeen.

This is how the Dons announced the move.

Ireland produced something special to announce their World Cup squad.

Hull were celebrating a birthday.

Golf

Min Woo Lee was having a tough time at the mini golf ahead of the British Masters.

Justin Rose looked happy to be at The Belfry.

Tournament host Sir Nick Faldo was a man in demand.