Jonny Bairstow steals the show at Lord’s – Wednesday’s sporting social

Manchester City were celebrating again.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 28 June 2023 16:55
England’s Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord’s, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 28, 2023.
England's Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Wednesday June 28, 2023.
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 28.

Cricket

The excitement for the second Ashes Test started early in the day.

But it was a surprise move from Jonny Bairstow making the early headlines at Lord’s.

Nathan Lyon made history.

Football

Manchester City were still celebrating their big news from Tuesday.

They were also marking Kevin De Bruyne’s big day.

Liverpool sent Rhys Williams on loan to Aberdeen.

This is how the Dons announced the move.

Ireland produced something special to announce their World Cup squad.

Hull were celebrating a birthday.

Golf

Min Woo Lee was having a tough time at the mini golf ahead of the British Masters.

Justin Rose looked happy to be at The Belfry.

Tournament host Sir Nick Faldo was a man in demand.

