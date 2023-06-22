A wedding, a work-out and the Women’s Ashes – Thursday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22.

Football

James Tarkowski got married.

Mohamed Salah was hard at work.

Liverpool turned the clock back to his arrival.

EFL fixture release day brought out the big kid in Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton.

The league’s new match ball looks pretty smart too.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Paul Pogba was having a ride.

Happy birthdays.

Brendan Rodgers addressed the fans.

Cricket

Heather Knight showed off her football skills.

Formula One

Aston Martin recognised the Windrush Generation.

F1 looked back to Valtteri Bottas’ first podium.

Tennis

Manchester City fan Liam Broady was excited by Declan Rice reports.