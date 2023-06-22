Jump to content

A wedding, a work-out and the Women’s Ashes – Thursday’s sporting social

A Manchester City’s treble winner also celebrated his birthday.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 22 June 2023 18:08
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (left) and Everton's James Tarkowski battle for the ball (Peter Byrne/PA).
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) and Everton’s James Tarkowski battle for the ball (Peter Byrne/PA).
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22.

Football

James Tarkowski got married.

Mohamed Salah was hard at work.

Liverpool turned the clock back to his arrival.

EFL fixture release day brought out the big kid in Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton.

The league’s new match ball looks pretty smart too.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Paul Pogba was having a ride.

Happy birthdays.

Brendan Rodgers addressed the fans.

Cricket

Heather Knight showed off her football skills.

Formula One

Aston Martin recognised the Windrush Generation.

F1 looked back to Valtteri Bottas’ first podium.

Tennis

Manchester City fan Liam Broady was excited by Declan Rice reports.

