Manchester United celebrate FA Cup progress – Thursday’s sporting social

Tyson Fury promoted World book Day.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 02 March 2023 18:42
Manchester United celebrated progressing in the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)

(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 2.

Football

Manchester United celebrated FA Cup progress.

Eddie Nketiah was also pleased with his night’s work.

Cricket

Chris Woakes celebrated his birthday with his England team-mates.

Kate Cross set sail for the WPL

Boxing

Tyson Fury was supporting World Book Day.

Felipe Massa was back on the F1 circuit.

Lewis Hamilton sported a new look

MMA

Conor McGregor made a point.

