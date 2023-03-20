Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

It was party time in Ireland while Fulham suffered a meltdown at Old Trafford.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 March 2023 05:00
Ireland celebrated an historic Six Nations Grand Slam in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Irish eyes were smiling on St Patrick’s Day weekend as Six Nations victory over England wrapped up a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time.

Vincent Kompany’s return to Manchester City proved a painful one as his Burnley side were hit for six in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Sergio Perez stormed to victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.

