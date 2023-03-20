The sporting weekend in pictures
It was party time in Ireland while Fulham suffered a meltdown at Old Trafford.
Irish eyes were smiling on St Patrick’s Day weekend as Six Nations victory over England wrapped up a Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time.
Vincent Kompany’s return to Manchester City proved a painful one as his Burnley side were hit for six in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Sergio Perez stormed to victory in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures.