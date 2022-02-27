Marcelo Bielsa tributes and boxing controversy – Sunday’s sporting social

Leeds players thanked the Argentinian.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 27 February 2022 18:05
Marcelo Bielsa has left Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Marcelo Bielsa has left Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 27.

Football

The end of the Elland Road for the Argentinian.

Recommended

[xdelx]

A lethal combination.

[xdelx]

John Toshack was in the thoughts of his former clubs.

Ian Wright and son enjoyed a Sunday league tribute act.

Teams continued to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Boxing

The Glasgow fight was mired in controversy.

[xdelx]

Cricket

Stuart Broad enjoyed the rugby.

[xdelx]

Australia arrived in Pakistan.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard enjoyed herself.

Rugby Union

“A bet’s a bet big boy”.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was impressed with his new wheels.

Beautiful sunset.

Winter Olympics

Recommended

There were some gold and silver medals at the Six Nations.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in