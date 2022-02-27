Marcelo Bielsa tributes and boxing controversy – Sunday’s sporting social
Leeds players thanked the Argentinian.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 27.
Football
The end of the Elland Road for the Argentinian.
A lethal combination.
John Toshack was in the thoughts of his former clubs.
Ian Wright and son enjoyed a Sunday league tribute act.
Teams continued to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Boxing
The Glasgow fight was mired in controversy.
Cricket
Stuart Broad enjoyed the rugby.
Australia arrived in Pakistan.
Tennis
Genie Bouchard enjoyed herself.
Rugby Union
“A bet’s a bet big boy”.
Formula One
Valtteri Bottas was impressed with his new wheels.
Beautiful sunset.
Winter Olympics
There were some gold and silver medals at the Six Nations.
