The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table, while James Anderson starred for England in New Zealand.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 February 2023 05:00
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal in the 4-2 win at Aston Villa with William Saliba (left) and Fabio Vieira (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal in the 4-2 win at Aston Villa with William Saliba (left) and Fabio Vieira (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a dramatic 4-2 victory at Aston Villa, replacing Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest later that day.

Sunday saw Marcus Rashford continue his remarkable scoring form with a brace as third-placed Manchester United won 3-0 against Leicester, and Tottenham moved into the top four with a 2-0 win over West Ham.

England’s Lionesses saw off Italy 2-1 in the Arnold Clark Cup with Rachel Daly netting twice, and James Anderson starred as England’s cricketers completed victory in the first Test against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

