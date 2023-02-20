The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a dramatic 4-2 victory at Aston Villa, replacing Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest later that day.

Sunday saw Marcus Rashford continue his remarkable scoring form with a brace as third-placed Manchester United won 3-0 against Leicester, and Tottenham moved into the top four with a 2-0 win over West Ham.

England’s Lionesses saw off Italy 2-1 in the Arnold Clark Cup with Rachel Daly netting twice, and James Anderson starred as England’s cricketers completed victory in the first Test against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.