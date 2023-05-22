Jump to content

Mark Cavendish to retire from cycling at the end of the year

Cavendish will retire at the end of this season, ending a highly-successful racing career.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 22 May 2023 12:58
Mark Cavendish has announced his retirement (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mark Cavendish has announced his retirement (Steve Welsh/PA)
(PA Archive)

Mark Cavendish has announced he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the current season.

Cavendish, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, made the announcement at a press conference on the rest day of the Giro d’Italia.

Cavendish said: “I’ve absolutely loved racing every kilometre of this race so far, so I feel it’s the perfect time to say it’s my final Giro d’Italia and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist.”

