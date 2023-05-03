On This Day in 2021 – Mark Selby beats Shaun Murphy to clinch fourth world title

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Mark Selby claimed his fourth World Snooker Championship title on this day in 2021.

Selby beat Shaun Murphy 18-15 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield to collect £500,000 in prize money.

A fourth world triumph took 37-year-old Selby to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry’s record of seven.

“To win it once against Ronnie O’Sullivan for the first time was a dream come true,” Selby said.

“To win it four times is something I could only have dreamed of.

“Every time you get to a world final you always try your hardest.

“It’s such a tough tournament to get there and you never know whether it’s going to be your last.”

Murphy’s resolve in a high-quality encounter was finally ended by Selby breaks of 66, 68 and 120.

“Mark is super-granite, unfortunately for me,” Murphy said.

“I started well but he went into super-hard mode.”

The concluding sessions of the Championship saw a capacity crowd return to a major UK sporting event for the first time since March 2020 and the start of the coronavirus pandemic.