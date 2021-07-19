Team GB’s royal message and Vettel cleans up – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Olympics

A royal message for Team GB

A behind-the-scenes look at a trip to Tokyo.

Mahama Cho is ready to roar.

British athletes continued their preparation.

US star Simone Biles was enjoying Tokyo.

Last practice before Tokyo for Garbine Muguruza.

A motivational message from Usain Bolt.

Football

Old friends reunited.

Mason Mount and Declan Rice enjoyed their holiday.

Lionel Messi went away with his family.

Pele marked a special day.

Manuel Locatelli was still celebrating.

Callum Hudson-Odoi cooled down.

Cricket

What a catch!

So that is where Liam Livingstone’s six went…

Ben Stokes is packed for a summer of cricket.

Jos Buttler reacted to England’s T20 win over Pakistan.

Sam Billings was excited for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

The Hundred is nearly here.

Kevin Pietersen hit out.

Formula One

The race may have been over, but Sebastian Vettel still had a job to do.

Tennis

What a shot!

Calls for change in tennis.

Johanna Konta soaked up the sun.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was ready to shine.

You can’t go to Blackpool and not go to the darts!

Snooker

Neil Robertson’s hair continued to amaze.

An interesting location!

Judd Trump chilled.

Ice hockey

Nashville Predators’ Luke Prokop became the first openly gay contracted player in the NHL.