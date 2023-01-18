Jump to content

Mateusz Klich jokes about a huge Leeds signing – Wednesday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 18 January 2023 18:11
Mateusz Klich joked about a high-profile signing at Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mateusz Klich joked about a high-profile signing at Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 18.

Football

Vodafone were busy…

Mateusz Klich had a laugh.

Shear class!

Sergio Aguero was still celebrating.

Tennis

Coco Gauff battled past Emma Raducanu.

Jamie Murray was enjoying Melbourne.

Thanasi Kokkinakis had a win to celebrate…

…but then got called Nick.

Cycling

Laura Kenny had an announcement.

Cricket

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are not that old…

Sam Billings wanted answers.

Ollie Pope saluted the retiring Hashim Amla.

Athletics

Usain Bolt reminisced.

Gymnastics

A tough week for Max Whitlock.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was enjoying training.

Gilles Villeneuve was remembered.

Golf

Shane Lowry was ready for business.

Snooker

Do you wanna build a snowman?

