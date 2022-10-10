The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion for the second in confusing circumstances as he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.

Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League with a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates, ending Manchester City’s 25-hour spell at the summit after they had beaten Southampton 4-0 on Saturday.

Spain’s Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open for the third time to emulate his “great hero” Seve Ballesteros, while England began their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with an 84-19 thrashing of Fiji.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highlights of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.