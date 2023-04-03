The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal and Manchester City picked up three more points in the race for the Premier League title, while Newcastle moved a step closer to Champions League football with victory over Manchester United.

Max Verstappen won his second race of the Formula One season in a chaotic Australian Grand Prix and Antony Joshua won his first bout since 2020 with a unanimous points decision triumph over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.