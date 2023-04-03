Jump to content

The sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Manchester City both secured 4-1 wins, while Max Verstappen won again.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 03 April 2023 05:00
Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City's third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ilkay Gundogan scores Manchester City’s third goal (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal and Manchester City picked up three more points in the race for the Premier League title, while Newcastle moved a step closer to Champions League football with victory over Manchester United.

Max Verstappen won his second race of the Formula One season in a chaotic Australian Grand Prix and Antony Joshua won his first bout since 2020 with a unanimous points decision triumph over Jermaine Franklin at the O2 Arena.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the top images from the weekend’s sporting action.

