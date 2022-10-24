Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social
Rory McIlroy and Max Verstappen celebrated Sunday’s respective successes.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.
Football
Kammy had a laugh.
Gary Lineker was honoured.
Manchester United wished Michael Carrick well in his new job.
Peter Crouch paid tribute.
Happy birthday Wayne Rooney and Ilkay Gundogan.
Athletics
Michael Johnson shared a case of mistaken identity.
Golf
Rory McIlroy celebrated being back on top of the world.
Formula One
Sir Lewis Hamilton hopes to maintain momentum as the season winds down.
Sergio Perez dedicated Red Bull’s constructor championship win to co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last week.
As did Max Verstappen, who was still celebrating.
MMA
Conor McGregor hit out.
