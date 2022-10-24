Jump to content

Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social

Rory McIlroy and Max Verstappen celebrated Sunday’s respective successes.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 24 October 2022 17:47
Gary Lineker and Michael Johnson (PA)
Gary Lineker and Michael Johnson (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.

Football

Kammy had a laugh.

Gary Lineker was honoured.

Manchester United wished Michael Carrick well in his new job.

Peter Crouch paid tribute.

Happy birthday Wayne Rooney and Ilkay Gundogan.

Athletics

Michael Johnson shared a case of mistaken identity.

Golf

Rory McIlroy celebrated being back on top of the world.

Formula One

Sir Lewis Hamilton hopes to maintain momentum as the season winds down.

Sergio Perez dedicated Red Bull’s constructor championship win to co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who died last week.

As did Max Verstappen, who was still celebrating.

MMA

Conor McGregor hit out.

