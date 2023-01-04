Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michael Smith basks in World Championship glory – Wednesday’s sporting social

World Cup winner Lionel Messi returned to PSG training.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 04 January 2023 17:57
Michael Smith won the final on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Michael Smith won the final on Tuesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.

Darts

Michael Smith became world champion and the plaudits poured in.

Recommended

Football

Manchester United players reflected on a productive Tuesday night.

Tributes were paid to West Ham joint chairman David Gold following his death at the age of 86.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi returned to Paris St Germain duty.

And Argentina team-mate Alexis Mac Allister made his return to action as Brighton beat Everton.

Cricket

Ben Stokes had his say.

Sam Curran had some travel woe.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan made light of the table invasion.

Motor Racing

Recommended

Valtteri Bottas’ New Zealand adventure continued.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in