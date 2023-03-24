Raymond van Barneveld to bring ‘A-game’ after securing Michael van Gerwen clash

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Raymond van Barneveld won through to the second round of the Interwetten European Darts Open with victory over the Czech qualifier Filip Sebesta in Leverkusen.

The Dutch veteran will now take on Michael van Gerwen after winning 6-3 in a fine matchup against Sebesta, who averaged over 98 and converted all three of his attempts at double, which included a 121 finish in the penultimate leg.

It was one of 16 first-round ties on Friday at the Ostermann Arena.

Van Barneveld will take on former World Cup partner Van Gerwen on Saturday evening.

“Me and Michael have played each other so many times and I cannot wait to play him,” said Van Barneveld. “Michael van Gerwen v Raymond van Barneveld – it’s an A-game. It’s like Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund, it’s like Ajax v Feyenoord, Manchester United v Liverpool.”

Elsewhere, Ian White came up with a thrilling fightback to stun the German Gabriel Clemens.

The home-crowd favourite had held a commanding lead of 4-1 with a 110 average, but have up two match darts in leg eight to hand White victory by four legs.

“I don’t know how I pulled that back,” said White. “The crowd were brilliant. They love Gabriel and I understand that, but I just kept going.

“I’m focused. I’m playing my game and that’s what matters. I’d love to go on and win this.”