Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Hawaiian surfer has died after suffering a fatal injury while riding waves off the west coast of Indonesia.

Mikala Jones, who was 44, was surfing off the Mentawai Islands in the Indian Ocean. It has been reported that an artery was severed during the incident and Jones died as a result of the blood loss.

One of his three children, Isabella, posted on social media: “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it. I’m happy he was doing what he loved the most. Life will never be the same without you.”

She added: “I’m in so much disbelief right now, this doesn’t feel real. I love you so much dad and I wish I could give you one last hug. I wish I could tell you again how much I love you and thank you for being the best dad. I wish you were still here with us, you weren’t supposed to leave yet. This is too soon.

“I wish this never happened and we could just wake up and go surf together tomorrow morning. I miss you so much, I would do anything to get one more moment, even if it was us arguing and then laughing our asses off. Thank you for teaching me so many life lessons, and always being there for me.”

Jones was born in Hawaii before moving to Bali 20 years ago. He was well known for capturing incredible footage of his exploits on the waves.

Three-time surfing world champion Mick Fanning wrote: “So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father. Going to miss your sense of humour and classic one liners. Love how you always kept it real but were a true ambassador of aloha.”

Fellow surfer Francisco Porcella wrote: “You made an impact MJ. We will cherish and you will be missed. 💔 Keeping your family in my thought, sending strength. Rest in the blu yellow green paradise room 🙏🏽✨.”