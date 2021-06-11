Milwaukee Bucks beat Brooklyn Nets in thriller to trail semi-final series 2-1

The Milwaukee Bucks edged out the Brooklyn Nets by three points in a thrilling match on Thursday night to pull a game back in their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

After the Bucks had been staring at the chance of a 3-0 deficit in the seven-game series, Jrue Holiday made a lay-up with 11 seconds left to secure them the 86-83 victory for a 2-1 series scoreline.

Milwaukee’s big guns clicked into gear to deliver the home side’s win, with Khris Middleton ending with 35 points and 15 rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo making 33 and 14.

Kevin Durant had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the under-manned Nets, who were again without injured star James Harden while Kyrie Irving had 22 points.

The Bucks will try to even the series Sunday in Milwaukee.

In Thursday’s other match, the Utah Jazz took a 2-0 lead in their western semi-final against the Los Angeles Clippers winning 117-111 at home.

Donovan Mitchell followed his mammoth 45-point haul from Game One by scoring 37 points, Jordan Clarkson had 24 and Joe Ingles 19, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points and a stunning 20 rebounds.

The Jazz set up victory in an otherwise tight match with a 36-24 second quarter.

Reggie Jackson led the way for the Clippers with 29 points, while Paul George had 27 with 10 rebounds.

Game Three is on Saturday in Los Angeles.