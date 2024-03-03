Max Verstappen’s dad denies being source of Christian Horner’s leaked messages

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of Formula One champion Max Verstappen has denied leaking text messages involving Red Bull boss Christian Horner, as scrutiny continues to grow at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen, 51, said that controversy is “driving people apart” after an anonymous email involving Horner was leaked on Thursday, just one day after Red Bull dismissed a complaint of inappropriate behaviour against him.

Denying he was the source, Mr Verstappen, a former F1 driver, said: "But why would I do that? Max has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, is performing great and feels at home here. I have no interest in that at all."

However, he added that the team could not continue this way, adding: "The situation is not good for the team and is driving people apart."

Defending F1 champion Max Verstappen wields enormous influence with Red Bull (Getty Images)

In similar comments to the Daily Mail, he said Red Bull would “explode” if Mr Horner remained in his position, saying: “He is playing the victim when he is the one causing problems.”

His comments come shortly after he is rumoured to have had an explosive row with Mr Horner at his paddock office after the qualifying race on Friday night.

A Red Bull spokesperson said: "There are no issues here. The team are united and we are focused on racing."

Mr Verstappen’s son Max wields enormous influence within Red Bull due to his success on the track, and is understood to have seen his father’s comments and not said anything.

Ahead of his winning race on Saturday, he was asked four times whether he had full confidence in Mr Horner as the team’s principal but only responded with limited support by reiterating his focus was on his own performance.

Geri Honer appeared alongside husband in a display of unity (Getty Images)

Internal tensions have been known to exist within the team for several months, with the Verstappens previously backing the company’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko after he had a falling out with Mr Horner.

The speculation was played down, with Mr Horner only acknowledging there had been a “small difference of opinion” between the two, and suggested rumours had been spread by their opponents.

While speculation continues to swirl, the team’s principal has put on a united front with his wife Geri Horner, who has at his side on Saturday.

The former Spice Girl singer was pictured holding his hand and kissing him in a display of unity, after the topic of his messages and rumoured inappropriate behaviour have dominated headlines for days.