London E-Prix: When is the Formula E race and how can I watch it?

Formula E comes to London this time out and the penultimate weekend of the 2022 season, with only four races remaining.

Next year will see Gen3 cars and a huge leap forward in speed, agility and effectiveness in the vehicles, as well as visiting new cities on the calendar.

Before then though there’s a four-way battle for the championship and lots of points to be won, starting with the double-header at the ExCel - a unique street track which winds both indoors and outdoors for the all-electric racecars.

While already being the second-biggest championship in motor racing, FE also aims to further highlight the necessity, and the ability, of cities and organisations to affect global change in terms of sustainability, social improvement and electric mobility.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the London race.

Where and when is the next Formula E race?

Rounds 13 and 14 take place in London, across the weekend of July 30 and 31. Races are held on consecutive days in six of the locations this year.

Races on both days commence at 3pm BST.

What is the full schedule for the London E-Prix?

Friday 29 July: Free Practice 1 (5:15pm)

Saturday 30 July: Free Practice 2 (9am)

Qualifying (10:40am)

Race - round 13 (3pm)

Sunday 31 July: Free Practice 3 (8:30am)

Qualifying (10:40am)

Race - round 14 (3pm)

What is the full calendar for 2022?

Round 1: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

R2: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

R3: Mexico City, Mexico

R4: Rome, Italy

R5: Rome, Italy

R6: Monaco, Monaco

R7: Berlin, Germany

R8: Berlin Germany

R9: Jakarta, Indonesia

R10: Marrakesh, Morocco

R11: New York, USA

R12: New York, USA

R13: London, UK

R14: London, UK

R15: Seoul, South Korea

R16: Seoul, South Korea

When does Season 9 begin?

Provisional dates have been set for season nine in 2023, which will see a new generation of electric vehicles used in races: the Gen3 series.

Pre-season testing takes place in Valencia from 11-14 December 2022, before the first race of the new season is planned for 14 January in Mexico City.

Hyderabad and Sao Paulo are new additions to the calendar.

What are the standings and list of drivers?

Following the New York City double-header, Stoffel Vandoorne overtook Edoardo Mortara to lead the championship. The top four in the title fight and their points tallies are:

Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-EQ) 155pts Edoardo Mortara (Rokit Venturi) 144pts Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS) 139pts Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah) 128pts

The full list of results and driver standings can be seen here.

The 2022 London E-Prix will be broadcast live on terrestrial television on Channel 4 on July 30 & 31. Buy tickets and follow all updates from the race at ExCeL London here.