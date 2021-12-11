The Formula One season reaches its thrilling climax at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tied in the drivers’ standings ahead of the final race.

A fractious race in Saudi Arabia last weekend saw several flashpoints between Hamilton and Verstappen, with the Red Bull driver eventually hit with two time penalties.

However, Hamilton had already prevailed by that point, despite sustaining damage to his front wing, and is now the favourite to clinch a record-breaking eighth world championship.

There will be huge pressure on the first corner of the race on Sunday, with a crash that leaves both Hamilton and Verstappen unable to finish set to hand the Red Bull driver a maiden world title.

That will become a source of increasing speculation if the drivers are both on the front row after qualifying, as has so often been the case this season, but Mercedes will be hoping Valterri Bottas can scupper Red Bull’s plans. Here is everything you need to know ahead of qualifying:

When is it and what time will it start?

Qualifying will take place on Saturday 11 December in Abu Dhabi and is expected to start at around 1pm GMT.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Qualifying will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 12pm GMT.

Sunday’s race will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV after Channel 4 agreed a rights sharing deal with Sky.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Viewers in the US can watch via ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

What are the drivers’ standings?