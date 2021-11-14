Max Verstappen will look to move a step closer to winning the Formula 1 world championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix this evening, as Lewis Hamilton tries to make up some lost ground as this season’s dramatic title race draws towards a conclusion.

Verstappen won his second race in a row at the Mexican Grand Prix last weekend, overtaking both Hamilton and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas on the opening corner before surging to another vital victory in his bid to win the championship for the first time.

That victory moved Verstappen 19 points clear of seven-time champion Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, and Hamilton was forced to defend with all his might to secure second place as home favourite Sergio Perez made a late charge in the other Red Bull.

With just three races to go after this one - the Qatar Grand Prix, the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 12 December - Verstappen could move into a commanding position if he claims maximum points in Sao Paulo.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the race tonight.

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix?

The race will begin at around 5pm GMT on Sunday 14 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Formula 1, with coverage starting from 3:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 at 11pm.

What happened last time out?

Verstappen extended his championship lead to 19 points as Hamilton held off a late challenge from Perez to claim second place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

After Mercedes had locked out the front row for the first time this season, Verstappen made a sensational start to get around the outside of pole-sitter Bottas and title rival Hamilton, before surging into the lead.

Hamilton could not keep up with the Red Bull and was instead made to defend second place from Perez, with the Mexican roared on by the home crowd. Bottas’ race was ruined after he was hit by Daniel Ricciardo at the first turn, with both drivers finishing out of the points.

Pierre Gasly secured fourth place ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, who were ordered to switch positions by the team. Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris completed the top 10.

What is the starting grid?

The starting grid will be determined by the result of the F1 Sprint on Saturday.