At Silverstone today, Lewis Hamilton will look to maintain a trend of recent Formula One seasons while bucking a trend from the current campaign.

The defending F1 champion is a seven-time British Grand Prix winner, having won six of the last seven editions of the event, including in 2019 and 2020. But Hamilton faces a tough task as he pursues a third straight victory in the race, starting behind championship leader Max Verstappen again this afternoon. Red Bull’s Verstappen is 33 points ahead of his Mercedes rival in the drivers’ standings, has won the last three races on the calendar, and emerged victorious in F1’s inaugural Sprint yesterday despite Hamilton starting on pole.

“I wish we could redo the start,” said Hamilton about his poor getaway in the Sprint. “I gave it everything today. I am sorry I am not able to get the win, but [on Sunday] we fight again. We will try to turn a negative into a positive.” Hamilton will start second on the grid today, behind Verstappen, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas third and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth. Britain’s Lando Norris, who was named driver of the day last time out at the Austrian Grand Prix, will line up in fifth, while compatriot George Russell starts in ninth after receiving a three-place penalty for a clash with Carlos Sainz in the Sprint.

