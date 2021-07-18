British Grand Prix LIVE: Latest F1 updates as Lewis Hamilton chases Max Verstappen in title race
Follow live updates from Silverstone as Hamilton looks to draw on home support from second on the grid
Follow live updates from the Formula One British Grand Prix below.
F1 British Grand Prix: Lap 2
There’s a red flag. Race suspended for now.
Having seen this a few times, it feels like a racing incident, but let’s see. Perhaps Hamilton could’ve veered slightly more to his right, but he just clips Verstappen’s right rear wheel with his front left.
Verstappen appeared to lose a wheel on his way into the barriers.
Thankfully the Red Bull man seems to be alright.
“Is Max okay?” Hamilton asks the Mercedes team radio as the cars pit.
F1 British Grand Prix: Lap 1
Lights out!
Hamilton is right with Verstappen but can’t get past him!
The Briton is making the championship leader work like crazy, and Hamilton SO nearly overtakes him!
They’re almost wheel to wheel!
And they do come together! HUGE CRASH! Verstappen spins and is off the track!
Hamilton keeps going, but Leclerc is first!
F1 British Grand Prix: Formation lap
The formation lap is under way...
F1 British Grand Prix: Moments away...
We’re moments away from the hottest British Grand Prix in at least 10 years...
How will each team play it today, as concerns tyres? We’ll find out in the coming hours.
F1 British Grand Prix: T-minus 15 minutes
We’re 15 minutes away from lights out.
The drivers, without their vehicles, are lining up on the grid to applaud the efforts of NHS frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Soon, the drivers will be lining up in their vehicles. Can Hamilton get past Verstappen to win a third straight British Grand Prix, his seventh in eight years, and eighth overall?
Or will Verstappen, who triumphed at Silverstone last summer in the 70th Anniversary GP, claim his fourth straight race win this season.
F1 British Grand Prix: Yesterday’s Sprint explained
The Sprint race yesterday covered roughly 100km – equalling 17 laps at Silverstone.
In the Sprint, there is a free choice of tyre for each driver.
There is also no need to pit.
F1 British Grand Prix: Yesterday’s Sprint explained
Yesterday saw the maiden F1 Sprint race.
The Friday session at Silverstone involved a practice session as usual but was followed by Sprint qualifying.
Hamilton qualified on pole for the new race, which is being trialled at a few events this season, with Verstappen second.
Verstappen claimed the win yesterday, however, with Hamilton finishing second.
The Sprint race, when it is used, is a new way of determining the grid for the main race on a Sunday.
As well as setting up the grid for the main race, the Sprint offers bonus points for drivers. The winner of the Sprint receives three points, second place gets two points, and third gets one.
Those points are added to the drivers’ totals immediately, as opposed to being saved until after Sunday’s main race.
F1 British Grand Prix: Verstappen’s Sprint triumph
So, Hamilton’s poor start yesterday allowed Verstappen to make history by winning Formula One’s inaugural Sprint race at Silverstone.
The seven-time world champion started from first but was desperately slow off his mark, allowing his championship rival to cruise past him before the opening Abbey bend.
Verstappen then kept his cool to keep Hamilton at arm’s length for the remainder of the 17-lap dash to the flag to increase his championship lead over Hamilton from 32 to 33 points and take pole position for today’s British Grand Prix.
F1 British Grand Prix: Hamilton’s Sprint regret
“I wish we could redo the start,” said Hamilton about his poor getaway in yesterday’s Sprint.
“I gave it everything today. I am sorry I am not able to get the win, but [on Sunday] we fight again. We will try to turn a negative into a positive.”
Hamilton will start second on the grid today, behind Verstappen, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas third and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth.
Britain’s Lando Norris, who was named driver of the day last time out at the Austrian Grand Prix, will line up in fifth, while compatriot George Russell starts in ninth after receiving a three-place penalty for a clash with Carlos Sainz in the Sprint.
F1 British Grand Prix: Welcome!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Formula One British Grand Prix.
At Silverstone today, Lewis Hamilton will look to maintain a trend of recent Formula One seasons while bucking a trend from the current campaign.
The defending F1 champion is a seven-time British Grand Prix winner, having won six of the last seven editions of the event, including in 2019 and 2020. But Hamilton faces a tough task as he pursues a third straight victory in the race, starting behind championship leader Max Verstappen again this afternoon.
Red Bull’s Verstappen is 33 points ahead of his Mercedes rival in the drivers’ standings, has won the last three races on the calendar, and emerged victorious in F1’s inaugural Sprint yesterday despite Hamilton starting on pole.
