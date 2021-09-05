Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen wins home race to leapfrog Lewis Hamilton in championship
Follow all the action from round 13 as Lewis Hamilton attempts to extend his lead in the championship
Verstappen’s triumph, the 17th of his career, was greeted with emphatic celebrations by the 70,000-strong Zandvoort crowd.
Hamilton finished as runner-up, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.
Hamilton, who spent the final third of Sunday’s race complaining about his team’s strategy, now trails Verstappen by three points.
Verstappen claimed a superb victory at the Dutch Grand Prix to knock Hamilton off the top of the championship standings.
Follow all the action and live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix below:
Red Bull now lead both championships
Max Verstappen’s victory this afternoon means Red Bull have now re-taken the lead of both the drivers and constructors championships, with leads of three and seven points respectively.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Christian Horner says he thinks that Mercedes will have the stronger car next weekend at Monza, and says he expects the battle for both titles to “go all the way to Abu Dhabi” in December.
Hamilton lauds crowd despite boos
There were a smattering of boos as Lewis Hamilton stepped forward to be interviewed by Robert Doornbos, but made a point of praising the crowd.
“What a crowd this is, what a welcome we’ve had,” the world champions said. “This is now one of my favourite tracks and I can’t wait to come back next year.”
Verstappen celebrates victory in front of fans
Max Verstappen is back at the top of the championship standings and is giving his appraisal of the race.
The Red Bull man said: “This is a very good day. We managed the start well and Mercedes tried to make it difficult for us. But in the end we got things right.”
The final order in Zandvoort is as follows:
1. Verstappen
2. Hamilton
3. Bottas
4. Gasly
5. Leclerc
6. Alonso
7. Sainz
8. Perez
9. Ocon
10. Norris
11. Ricciardo
12. Stroll
13. Vettel
14. Giovinazzi
15. Kubica
16. Latifi
17. Russell
18. Schumacher
DNF Tsunoda
DNF Mazepin
Hamilton and Bottas on podium
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas come home for a double podium finish for Mercedes, with Hamilton doing just about enough to take fastest lap and the crucial extra point he needs in the championship battle.
Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP!
Home favourite Max Verstappen has won the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years by over 20 seconds in front of an absolutely berserk crowd.
What a moment this is.
Bottas takes fastest lap
Valtteri Bottas has completely inadvertently taken the fastest lap at Zandvoort, after being told by his team to abort any attempt to take Lewis Hamilton’s extra point.
That means Hamilton is in for new soft tyres, giving up on hunting down Verstappen, in order to re-claim the laptime crown and the point which comes with it.
Perez and Norris make contact
Sergio Perez and Lando Norris have made contact into turn one as the Mexican made the overtake.
Perez lined the McLaren driver up using DRS and used the extra grip on his soft tyres to move around the outside. Norris tried to run the Red Bull as close as possible and his front left tyre made contact with Perez’s front right.
The move is done, though, and neither car has damage.
Alonso looking to catch Sainz
Both Ferraris have operated in tandem throughout the entire race so far, but Fernando Alonso is looking to disrupt that.
The Alpine driver is less than second behind Carlos Sainz in sixth, on fresher, faster medium tyres than his compatriots hards. On the last lap alone Alonso made up a staggering 3.2s’ worth of time.
Leclerc is five seconds ahead of this pair in fifth now.
Hamilton losing time to Verstappen
As quickly as he managed to close up behind the Red Bull, Hamilton has now dropped off by over two seconds after both leaders made their way through the traffic.
Hamilton has been on the radio once again to say: “These tyres haven’t got much left.”
The world champion might have just taken too much out of the life of his medium. He is 4.1s behind with 10 laps to run.
