✕ Close Trailer For New Michael Schumacher Documentary Released

Verstappen’s triumph, the 17th of his career, was greeted with emphatic celebrations by the 70,000-strong Zandvoort crowd.

Hamilton finished as runner-up, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.

Hamilton, who spent the final third of Sunday’s race complaining about his team’s strategy, now trails Verstappen by three points.

Verstappen claimed a superb victory at the Dutch Grand Prix to knock Hamilton off the top of the championship standings.

Follow all the action and live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix below: