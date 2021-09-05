Liveupdated1630854054

Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen wins home race to leapfrog Lewis Hamilton in championship

Follow all the action from round 13 as Lewis Hamilton attempts to extend his lead in the championship

Sport Staff
Sunday 05 September 2021 16:00
comments
Trailer For New Michael Schumacher Documentary Released

Verstappen’s triumph, the 17th of his career, was greeted with emphatic celebrations by the 70,000-strong Zandvoort crowd.

Hamilton finished as runner-up, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.

Hamilton, who spent the final third of Sunday’s race complaining about his team’s strategy, now trails Verstappen by three points.

Verstappen claimed a superb victory at the Dutch Grand Prix to knock Hamilton off the top of the championship standings.

Follow all the action and live updates from the Dutch Grand Prix below:

Recommended

1630854054

Red Bull now lead both championships

Max Verstappen’s victory this afternoon means Red Bull have now re-taken the lead of both the drivers and constructors championships, with leads of three and seven points respectively.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Christian Horner says he thinks that Mercedes will have the stronger car next weekend at Monza, and says he expects the battle for both titles to “go all the way to Abu Dhabi” in December.

Dan Austin5 September 2021 16:00
1630853033

Hamilton lauds crowd despite boos

There were a smattering of boos as Lewis Hamilton stepped forward to be interviewed by Robert Doornbos, but made a point of praising the crowd.

“What a crowd this is, what a welcome we’ve had,” the world champions said. “This is now one of my favourite tracks and I can’t wait to come back next year.”

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:43
1630852939

Verstappen celebrates victory in front of fans

Max Verstappen is back at the top of the championship standings and is giving his appraisal of the race.

The Red Bull man said: “This is a very good day. We managed the start well and Mercedes tried to make it difficult for us. But in the end we got things right.”

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:42
1630852619

The final order in Zandvoort is as follows:

1. Verstappen

2. Hamilton

3. Bottas

4. Gasly

5. Leclerc

6. Alonso

7. Sainz

8. Perez

9. Ocon

10. Norris

11. Ricciardo

12. Stroll

13. Vettel

14. Giovinazzi

15. Kubica

16. Latifi

17. Russell

18. Schumacher

DNF Tsunoda

DNF Mazepin

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:36
1630852489

Hamilton and Bottas on podium

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas come home for a double podium finish for Mercedes, with Hamilton doing just about enough to take fastest lap and the crucial extra point he needs in the championship battle.

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:34
1630852436

Max Verstappen wins the Dutch GP!

Home favourite Max Verstappen has won the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years by over 20 seconds in front of an absolutely berserk crowd.

What a moment this is.

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:33
1630852379

Bottas takes fastest lap

Valtteri Bottas has completely inadvertently taken the fastest lap at Zandvoort, after being told by his team to abort any attempt to take Lewis Hamilton’s extra point.

That means Hamilton is in for new soft tyres, giving up on hunting down Verstappen, in order to re-claim the laptime crown and the point which comes with it.

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:32
1630852163

Perez and Norris make contact

Sergio Perez and Lando Norris have made contact into turn one as the Mexican made the overtake.

Perez lined the McLaren driver up using DRS and used the extra grip on his soft tyres to move around the outside. Norris tried to run the Red Bull as close as possible and his front left tyre made contact with Perez’s front right.

The move is done, though, and neither car has damage.

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:29
1630851859

Alonso looking to catch Sainz

Both Ferraris have operated in tandem throughout the entire race so far, but Fernando Alonso is looking to disrupt that.

The Alpine driver is less than second behind Carlos Sainz in sixth, on fresher, faster medium tyres than his compatriots hards. On the last lap alone Alonso made up a staggering 3.2s’ worth of time.

Leclerc is five seconds ahead of this pair in fifth now.

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:24
1630851720

Hamilton losing time to Verstappen

As quickly as he managed to close up behind the Red Bull, Hamilton has now dropped off by over two seconds after both leaders made their way through the traffic.

Hamilton has been on the radio once again to say: “These tyres haven’t got much left.”

The world champion might have just taken too much out of the life of his medium. He is 4.1s behind with 10 laps to run.

Dan Austin5 September 2021 15:22

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments