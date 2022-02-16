F1 Drive to Survive season 4 set for 11 March return on Netflix
The hit show is primed to return documenting the dramatic 2021 season culminating with Max Verstappen winning his maiden F1 world title in Abu Dhabi over Lewis Hamilton
Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return to Netflix on 11 March for Season 4.
The hit show will document the dramatic 2021 season, which culminated in Max Verstappen winning his maiden F1 world title in Abu Dhabi, edging out Lewis Hamilton.
The Belgian-Dutch driver will not appear in the upcoming season though after detailing issues in the way the show portrays drivers.
“I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America,” he told the Associated Press. “But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.”
“They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.
“I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”
