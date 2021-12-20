Max Verstappen full of praise for ‘awesome’ Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen has praised Sergio Perez’s “awesome” impact on his Formula One title-winning campaign.

Perez’s first full season at Red Bull coincided with Verstappen’s maiden F1 championship, as the Dutchman defeated Lewis Hamilton at the final race of the season to claim the title.

Verstappen was the dominant driver of the season, winning 10 races, but Perez’s contribution was illustrated by his committed defending against Hamilton during the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen called Perez a “legend” on his team radio after the Mexican held Hamilton up and brought the 24-year-old back into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Red Bull have traditionally struggled to fill the second seat alongside Verstappen, with Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly struggling during their stints with the team, but Formula One’s newest champion revealed Perez had exceeded his expectations.

“I never thought he would be this awesome,” Verstappen told Ziggo Sport. “Previously I only knew him as a driver, but now that I have spent a little more time with him I have noticed that he is really a top guy.”

Verstappen added that he does not view Perez as the number two driver in the team, despite clearly coming on out on top during the 2021 season.

“I don’t like to put it that way,” Verstappen said. “In the end, we have the same chances. You have to be respected, of course, but I don’t want to be favoured. I don’t think I need that either and in the end it’s not good for the team if it’s that way all of the time.”