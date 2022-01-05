Mercedes told they should have signed Lando Norris over George Russell for 2022 F1 season
Russell will partner Hamilton at Mercedes after two years at Williams
Mercedes have been told they should have signed Lando Norris if he was available instead of George Russell to replace Valtteri Bottas in the 2022 season.
Bottas has moved to Alfa Romeo and so British driver Russell joins Lewis Hamilton on Toto Wolff’s team. Russell won his first podium in the 2021 season and had a good campaign in a poor Williams car, with Norris also impressing. Norris was unavailable for Mercedes as he re-signed for McLaren.
Jack Nicholls said on the F1: Chequered Flag podcast: “If I’m Mercedes and I have a free choice in that second seat alongside Hamilton, I think I’m picking Norris over Russell after this year.”
Jolyon Palmer added: “I’m going with Jack on it, I’m going with Lando. The way that he held off Lewis Hamilton at the end of that Sochi race until the strategy and the tyre choice got away from him, was unbelievable.
“For a guy that has never won a race, to have a seven-time World Champion breathing down his neck in a Mercedes…
“Then it starts raining, and he’s still off the road a couple of times, scrabbling around, but keeping Hamilton, we all know how good he is in the wet, behind him. It was really legendary stuff I think from Norris.”
Norris is dedicated to McLaren and has said he will win the world title under them.
“My goal is to win races and world championships and over the last three years McLaren have shown me that they’re able to build a car for me to do that in,” he wrote.
“I had my first podium with McLaren and I’ll have my first win with McLaren. Let’s continue what we started.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies