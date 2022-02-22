Fernando Alonso believes there was “nothing wrong” with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and hopes the FIA did not change the structure if race control because of the race.

Michael Masi was race director for the final race of the 2021 season and he allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not. It led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to take his first world title.

Masi has since been fired from his position after a huge uproar from fans who believe Hamilton was robbed of a record eighth title.

Alpine’s Alonso said he supports new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem but has a “different opinion” about how the Abu Dhabi race unfolded.

“I mean… the new president obviously wanted to make sure that everything was in place, as I said also a couple of times I like Mohammed, I like the approach he has,” Alonso said, as quoted by The-Race.

“So if he thinks that we needed some new ideas there, it’s for the good for everyone, so I’m happy with that.

“On the whole theme of Abu Dhabi, maybe I have a different opinion, I don’t think that there was anything wrong there. I don’t think that they changed it [the race control structure] because of Abu Dhabi, or I hope not.”

The controversial finale to last campaign has continued to command headlines as teams build towards the start of the 2022 season. And while Mercedes may have missed out on another title, team principal Toto Wolff is keen to move on.

He said: “The championship was gone within half a minute of a decision-making process and that is unprecedented.

“We have to move on and to put it aside. We won’t forget it because that is simply not possible, but we need to look to 2022 and launching the car is the moment, along with the steps that have been taken by the FIA, to embark on the season with encouragement.”