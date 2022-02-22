Fernando Alonso maintains there was ‘nothing wrong’ with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
The controversy at the race has led to a firing and public uproar
Fernando Alonso believes there was “nothing wrong” with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and hopes the FIA did not change the structure if race control because of the race.
Michael Masi was race director for the final race of the 2021 season and he allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not. It led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to take his first world title.
Masi has since been fired from his position after a huge uproar from fans who believe Hamilton was robbed of a record eighth title.
Alpine’s Alonso said he supports new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem but has a “different opinion” about how the Abu Dhabi race unfolded.
“I mean… the new president obviously wanted to make sure that everything was in place, as I said also a couple of times I like Mohammed, I like the approach he has,” Alonso said, as quoted by The-Race.
“So if he thinks that we needed some new ideas there, it’s for the good for everyone, so I’m happy with that.
“On the whole theme of Abu Dhabi, maybe I have a different opinion, I don’t think that there was anything wrong there. I don’t think that they changed it [the race control structure] because of Abu Dhabi, or I hope not.”
The controversial finale to last campaign has continued to command headlines as teams build towards the start of the 2022 season. And while Mercedes may have missed out on another title, team principal Toto Wolff is keen to move on.
He said: “The championship was gone within half a minute of a decision-making process and that is unprecedented.
“We have to move on and to put it aside. We won’t forget it because that is simply not possible, but we need to look to 2022 and launching the car is the moment, along with the steps that have been taken by the FIA, to embark on the season with encouragement.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies