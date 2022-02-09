Lando Norris signs McLaren contract extension until 2025

Lando Norris has signed a new four-year contract with McLaren, committing his future with the Formula One team through to the end of 2025.

The 22-year-old finished sixth in the drivers’ standings last year, his best season in the sport in what was his third season with the British team.

Norris and McLaren announced that they had signed a contract extension at the Monaco Grand Prix last May but a new deal has now been agreed as the team revealed their world championship ambitions.

McLaren have not won a championship since Lewis Hamilton’s first title in 2008 but it is a sign of their confidence in Norris that they have agreed terms ahead of a new era in Formula One and the most significant overhaul in rules and regulations since the 2014 season.

“Teams are about people, and I love the people and feel at home at McLaren,” Norris said. “I have grown up in this team and I’m part of this journey we’re all on.

“Last season was another great step, both in my career and the team’s performance, and I see and feel all the work, investment, and commitment for the team to be in a position to challenge for wins and titles in the future.

“This all gives me huge confidence looking forward, so it was a natural decision to extend our relationship for the next few years.”

Norris finished the 2021 season with four podium finishes and a first pole position. The British driver came close to his first victory at the Russian Grand Prix, only to see a late gamble to stay on dry tyres in wet conditions backfire.

McLaren were involved in a battle with Ferrari for third place in the constructors’ championship last season and at the Italian Grand Prix won their first race in 170 attempts as Daniel Ricciardo and Norris secured a one-two.

The overhaul in rules and regulations, which are being brought in by Formula One in an attempt to level the playing field between teams, come into effect this year and ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in March.

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said: “The opportunity to extend our relationship with Lando reflects not only our commitment but our belief and confidence in his talent.

“It is also a strong sign of trust and commitment from Lando in us as a team and our journey to world championship contention. Lando has shown impressive growth as a Formula 1 driver over the past four years and has been an instrumental part of the team’s momentum and performance trajectory.

“We are still on our journey to fight at the front and Lando is a key element of our plan, so to lock him into place, alongside Daniel and our senior leadership, gives us stability and continuity as we build towards our ultimate shared goal of world championships.”

Norris joined McLaren as a 17-year-old when he came through their young driver scheme to earn a testing and reserve seat in the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He finished 11th overall in his rookie season and was ninth the following year. Norris will be 26 years old at the end of his new agreement with McLaren at the end of the 2025 season.