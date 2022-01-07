F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton remains tight-lipped on future as teams tease new cars
Speculation over Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 continues to dominate the sport ahead of the upcoming 2022 season, with the seven-time world champion remaining tight-lipped since his controversial loss in Abu Dhabi.
The FIA have received the brunt of criticism after Max Verstappen snatched his maiden title on the final lap of the season, with the governing body’s new president, Mohammed bin Sulayem, revealing that Hamilton had yet to respond to any of his messages. Meanwhile, race director Michael Masi’s decision-making continues to draw further scrutiny, with Stefan Johansson the latest former driver to question whether sporting integrity was sacrificed for the sake of entertainment.
Red Bull chief Christian Horner insisted the sport should “move on” from the drama in Abu Dhabi and, although the fallout will continue, attention is now turning towards the beginning of the new season in March as teams start to tease images of their cars. Mercedes tweeted a cryptic image of Hamilton, too, with the caption: “adversity causes some to break; others to break records,” in the clearest hint yet that the Briton will be back for another bid to break Michael Schumacher’s record.
Ocon wants in on Hamilton Verstappen battle
Esteban Ocon says he wants to be challenging for a world title and wants to get in on the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.
Hamilton and Verstappen were title rivals throughout the 2021 season and exhibited one of the all-time great F1 battles.
“When you see those fights between Lewis and Max, you want to get involved. I’m not going to lie,” Ocon told Motorsport.com. “It would be fantastic to be able to fight for wins and podiums all the time. Hopefully, Formula 1 will go that way and with the new regulations, this seems like a dream. Hopefully it will become a reality.
“I work very hard. Fernando [Alonso] and I don’t take a lot of vacation. The goal is to spend as much time in the factory as possible.”
Russell speaks on “emotionally brutal” F1 moments
George Russell is looking to get more podium finishes in the 2022 season as he has joined Mercedes.
He has opened up about moments in his Formula 1 career where bad luck or performances have been “brutal emotionally” with his two losses in Bahrain among the experiences.
“These are the four moments in my three years that stick out to me that were pretty brutal emotionally,” Russell told Autosport. “It was just learning how to deal with that. You often feel like you’ve let the whole side down if you make a mistake, and letting that not drain you [is vital] because ultimately if you want to win a championship you need to perform over 23 races.
“You might have a bad race at race one, but you need to bounce back from that. Or you might have a bad race mid-season – you can’t let that affect the races following.
“So [you must] almost forget, move on and try to focus on the next race, because memories live short in Formula 1. I look back on Bahrain with no frustration or hard feelings. It’s something that I guess has moulded me into a stronger driver.”
Fans reaction to 2021 season was “scary”
F1 supporters are still discussing the end of the 2021 season after Max Verstappen controversially claimed the world title.
He and Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race on equal points with everything to play for. Hamilton led the majority of the race until Nicholas Latifi crashed and a safety car was deployed. Race director Michael Masi allowed the race to continue and allowed some cars to unlap themselves with a lap to go.
This allowed Verstappen to overtake Hamilton and claim the crown. Some fans were outraged with some even sending death threats to Latifi for crashing and the reaction has been labelled “scary” by former commentator Alexey Popov.
He told Championat.com: “I always thought Formula 1 was different from, say, football. I was very happy and proud that we have much more intelligent fans who respect each other.
“Respectful of the drivers they cheer for, but also of the other drivers and their teams. This year, sometimes it was just scary: I see people talking crap about each other. Honestly, this is not the Formula 1 I was proud of at one point.”
F1 fans criticised for ‘scary’ reaction to 2021 season
Verstappen pipped Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the final race of the 2021 season
Ricciardo “envious” of Hamilton and Verstappen’s title battle
Daniel Ricciardo says he had mixed emotions around Lewis Hamilton’s fight with Max Verstappen for the world championship in 2021.
The pair were locked on equal points heading into the final race and Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap to secure his first title. Ricciardo, who hasn’t won a championship, says he was jealous of the battle playing out before him.
“Of course, I’m envious,” he told an end-of-season press call, as quoted by GPFans. “But I’ve been envious for eight, nine years. It’s nothing new, but of course, it’s exciting the thought of it.
“For me like everyone, I’m a fan, I’m a driver, but I’m still a fan of the sport. It’s been great and take the envy aside, it’s awesome for F1 to have the battle. I can’t recall a year where two guys found themselves side by side on so many races. I feel like 75 per cent of races they’d gone wheel to wheel at some point, so it’s pretty awesome.”
Daniel Ricciardo ‘envious’ of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
Verstappen pipped Hamilton to the title on the final lap of the final race of the season
Sergio Perez: Red Bull has brought me to another level
Sergio Perez was brought into the Red Bull team for the 2021 season, replacing Alex Albon as a main driver, and he had a great campaign.
He was hailed in Abu Dhabi for delaying Lewis Hamilton while Max Verstappen pitted for new tyres. Perez also gained multiple podium finishes and has said the team have “brought him to a new level”.
He told GPFans: “Red Bull really pushes you to the maximum. Not just the drivers, [but] the engineers, the mechanics, the team bosses.
“Everyone is flat-out working to deliver the perfect result, the perfect moment for everyone. It’s been a tremendous experience and it has brought me to another level as a driver.”
All you need to know about 2022 season
If Lewis Hamilton is to step away from the sport his announcement is thought to come before the start of the 2022 season in March. The campaign will start in Bahrain with a lot of changes to teams.
Max Verstappen will look to defend the title he controversially won in Abu Dhabi and if Hamilton is out of the picture he could form a new rivalry with another driver.
But when does the new season start specifically and who are the drivers? Find out below:
When does the 2022 Formula 1 season start and who are the drivers?
Everything you need to know ahead of the new F1 season
F1 latest news
