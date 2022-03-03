F1 news LIVE: Nikita Mazepin faces axe from Haas with Pietro Fittipaldi set to replace him
Follow all the latest news and reaction from Formula One
Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver in Formula One, is expected to be cut from his Haas team and replaced by reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi ahead of preseason testing in Bahrain, according to reports. The world of sport has been ostracising Russian teams athletes in the wake of Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine, with Fifa excluding the Russian teams from international football and the Paralympics yielding to international pressure to block Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the Beijing Games which starts on Friday. And now the American team Haas are set to react to by ditching Mazepin.
Yesterday Mazepin was barred from competing at the British Grand Prix when Motorsport UK announced that no Russian or Belarusian athletes would be approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK, and that no flags or anthems of those countries would be permitted at British events.
Fittipaldi is a Brazilian-American driver who is the grandson of two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi. As well as being a reserve for Haas, making his debut at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix replacing the injured Romain Grosjean, he has competed in the 2021 IndyCar Series for Dale Coyne Racing. Follow all the latest news and reaction below.
F1 news: Red Bull announce new contract for Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen has signed a new deal with Red Bull which is set to land him one of the biggest pay days in Formula One history.
It is understood the world champion’s contract extension, which was announced on Thursday morning, is worth as much as £40million-a-season.
The Dutchman’s bumper salary hike matches Lewis Hamilton’s £80m two-year Mercedes deal which expires at the end of next year.
F1 news: Nikita Mazepin barred from British Grand Prix
All the details here as Formula 1’s Russian driver Nikita Mazepin has been barred from the British Grand Prix following a Motorsport UK decision.
The Haas star was permitted to continue racing in 2022 after the FIA opted against banning Russian and Belarusian drivers by allowing them to compete under a neutral flag.
But Motorsport UK have taken a firmer stance following the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin barred from British Grand Prix
After Motorsport UK’s decision, the future of the Haas star hangs in the balance with the team removing the branding of Russian sponsor Uralkali, which was founded by his father Dmitry
F1 news: Bernie Ecclestone backs F1 decision to allow Russian drivers to race on
Bernie Ecclestone has supported Formula One’s decision not to outlaw Russian drivers.
The FIA announced on Tuesday that Russian drivers will still be allowed to compete in high-level motorsport, albeit under a neutral, flag clearing the way for Nikita Mazepin to be on the grid for F1’s season-opening race in Bahrain on 20 March.
Fifa and Uefa have suspended Russian teams from all international competition in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned by World Athletics.
Bernie Ecclestone backs F1 decision to allow Russian drivers to race on
The FIA confirmed on Tuesday that Russian drivers will still be allowed to compete under a neutral flag
F1 news: Mazepin could still race for Haas
Haas driver Nikita Mazepin may be able to remain in Formula 1 this season if he can secure a racing licence from another country according to Karun Chandhok. Mazepin is expected to lose his place at Haas to reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi ahead of preseason testing in Bahrain despite the FIA’s blanket ban on Russian drivers will not being enforced,
That means that Mazepin will not be forced out of Haas by F1’s governing body but he could still be dropped by the team after Motorsport UK ruled that all drivers with Russian or Belarusian licences will be banned from competing in UK events until further notice.
Mazepin, who was born in Moscow and currently holds a Russian licence, will not be allowed to race at this year’s British Grand Prix as a result of the move and team Haas may decide that Fittipaldi is the safer bet this year.
Chandhok has suggested a way around the issue by claiming Mazepin should apply for a new licence from a different country writing on Twitter:
F1 news: Nikita Mazepin facing Haas axe – reports
Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver in Formula One, is expected to be cut from his Haas team and replaced by reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi ahead of preseason testing in Bahrain. The world of sport has been ostracising Russian teams athletes in the wake of Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine, with Fifa excluding the Russian teams from international football and the Paralympics yielding to international pressure to block Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in the Beijing Games which starts on Friday. And now the American team Haas are set to react to by ditching Mazepin.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies