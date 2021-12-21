F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen’s 2021 crashes cost three times Lewis Hamilton’s

F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen’s 2021 crashes cost Red Bull three times price of Lewis Hamilton’s to Mercedes
The cost of Max Verstappen’s crashes during the fraught and intense 2021 season has been revealed. His incidents on track cost Red Bull close to an eye-watering €4m, the third-highest figure among all drivers behind Mick Schumacher of Haas (€4.2m) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (€4.1m). Verstappen’s tally is more than three times that of his fierce rival Lewis Hamilton, who set Mercedes back €1.2m over the year, according to Sky Germany.
Of course the Dutchman, who clinched his maiden world title in thrilling but controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, would put some of that cost down to Hamilton himself after blaming the Briton for their high-speed incident at Copse Corner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one of the fastest turns in Formula 1 where the pair made contact and Verstappen was sent flying across the gravel into the barriers.
The cheapest driver to fund this season was Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, whose crashes cost only €280,000 – 15 times less than Schumacher. The bosses at French team Alpine will surely be grateful to their man for that.
Max Verstappen has hinted that he would walk away from Formula One if key Red Bull race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase were to leave the team.
The world champion, who beat rival Lewis Hamilton to the championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will be looking to defend his title next season.
Lambiase has been Verstappen’s race engineer ever since the Dutchman joined the team as an 18-year-old in 2016 and the pair are in direct contact during races.
Verstappen has previously spoken about how Lambiase is a calming influence during race weekend and the pair’s relationship has grown on and off the track.
And Verstappen, 24, has even revealed that he has told Lambiase that his presence is so important that he would consider quitting Formula One if he was to leave the sport.
