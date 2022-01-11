Sebastian Vettel calls for more help over mental health of drivers in F1

Sebastian Vettel has said Formula One has “catching up to do” in recognising the importance of mental health amongst drivers.

The four-time world champion suggested that drivers still hesitate to ask for help if they are struggling with their mental health.

Vettel said not as much importance is given to mental wellbeing than there is to treating physical health or injuries.

The German’s comments come after McLaren driver Lando Norris spoke out about his mental health struggles last season.

The 22-year-old said he found it difficult to adjust to the fame and scrutiny that comes with being a Formula One driver when he first entered the sport three years ago.

When asked about Norris’ comments, Vettel said: “I think mental health is just as important, if not more important, than physical health.

“If you break your leg or feel pain in your body, then we all see it as advisable to see a doctor for help, but we don’t think so when it comes to mental health.”

“I think there is still some catching up to do,” the Aston Martin driver added, as per Speedweek.com.

Vettel has also led calls for better sustainability in Formula One, as well as using his platform to support LGBTQ+ rights.