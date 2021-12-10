F1 practice time today: When does it start and how to watch on TV

Everything you need to know ahead of the first two practice sessions at the Yas Marina Circuit

Karl Matchett
Friday 10 December 2021 09:16
Verstappen ‘Will Do Everything’ To Beat Lewis Hamilton

The thrilling 2021 Formula One season comes to a head this weekend in Abu Dhabi, with the final race of the year.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are tied at the top of the driver standings in one of the most compelling, and often explosive, title battles the sport has seen in an age.

The Red Bull and Mercedes rivalry hasn’t been limited to on the track either, with both drivers having their say on a regular basis and both team chiefs - Christian Horner and Toto Wolff - weighing in with frequency, too.

With so much at stake, all eyes will be on the pair along with the rest of the grid from Friday morning onwards, with every moment in the cars vital now - starting with practice.

If both drivers fail to finish the race, Verstappen will be awarded his maiden world championship by way of having more race wins (9) than Hamilton (8) this season. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s practice sessions:

When is it and what time will it start?

Practice will take place on Friday 10 December in Abu Dhabi and is slated to start at 9:30am GMT for the first session and at 1pm GMT for the second. Both will last around an hour.

On Saturday 11 December, Practice 3 starts around 10am GMT, with qualifying to come later in the day.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

All the Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 9am GMT.

Sunday’s race will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV after Channel 4 agreed a rights sharing deal with Sky.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What are the drivers’ standings?

1Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing9369.5
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport8369.5
3Valtteri BottasMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport2218
4Sergio PérezRed Bull Racing1190
5Charles LeclercScuderia Ferrari0158
6Lando NorrisMcLaren F1 Team0154
7Carlos SainzScuderia Ferrari0149.5
8Daniel RicciardoMcLaren F1 Team1115
9Pierre GaslyScuderia AlphaTauri Honda0100
10Fernando AlonsoAlpine F1 Team077

