The thrilling 2021 Formula One season comes to a head this weekend in Abu Dhabi, with the final race of the year.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are tied at the top of the driver standings in one of the most compelling, and often explosive, title battles the sport has seen in an age.

The Red Bull and Mercedes rivalry hasn’t been limited to on the track either, with both drivers having their say on a regular basis and both team chiefs - Christian Horner and Toto Wolff - weighing in with frequency, too.

With so much at stake, all eyes will be on the pair along with the rest of the grid from Friday morning onwards, with every moment in the cars vital now - starting with practice.

If both drivers fail to finish the race, Verstappen will be awarded his maiden world championship by way of having more race wins (9) than Hamilton (8) this season. Here is everything you need to know ahead of Friday’s practice sessions:

When is it and what time will it start?

Practice will take place on Friday 10 December in Abu Dhabi and is slated to start at 9:30am GMT for the first session and at 1pm GMT for the second. Both will last around an hour.

On Saturday 11 December, Practice 3 starts around 10am GMT, with qualifying to come later in the day.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

All the Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage beginning at 9am GMT.

Sunday’s race will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV after Channel 4 agreed a rights sharing deal with Sky.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What are the drivers’ standings?