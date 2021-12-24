Formula One needs to clarify its rulings and make it faster to understand what any outcome of incidents will be if it is to move on from a controversial 2021 season.

That’s the view of Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, who told Sky Sports that a change in FIA president, the off-season and the way the recent campaign ended all provide F1 with the need and the potential for immediate change.

Being clear about which incidents are worthy of punishment will leave drivers in the know about what they can and can’t do, he explained, while the post-race discussions and counter-appeals would also become a thing of the past if everybody knew which offences would be punished.

“The sport needs to make progress,” Rosberg said.

“It starts even with all the overtaking, the wheel-to-wheel action.

“The FIA needs to tighten all that up so that we don’t have all these discussions.

“It would be better for the sport if it was much easier to understand. Also in wheel-to-wheel racing; who is now right and wrong, what needs to be done. A quick decision is made, and we go on.

“We need to get rid of all these discussions, that’s important.”

His comments echo the calls from Mercedes chief Toto Wolff, who said F1’s decision-making was inconsistent and led to much of the controversy which occurred during the 2021 season.

While the biggest point of contention was the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Max Verstappen’s late victory to claim the title from Lewis Hamilton, there were plenty of other incidents along the way when it came to overtaking, being forced off-track, collisions between drivers and even the Red Bull champion landing on top of his Mercedes rival.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the newly elected FIA president, while there has been speculation Michael Masi may be replaced as race director. A petition on change.org has reached around 10,000 signatures asking to have him removed from the role.