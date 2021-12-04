F1 start time: When is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix this weekend and which TV channel is it on?

All you need to know ahead of the Saudi Arabia GP this weekend

Dylan Terry
Saturday 04 December 2021 08:39
<p>Verstappen and Hamilton prepare for the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia</p>

Verstappen and Hamilton prepare for the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia

Lewis Hamilton can take the world championship lead in Saudi Arabia this weekend if he wins the race and Max Verstappen falters.

But Verstappen can also crown himself world champion if things go his way, so it promises to be a crucial race in deciding the title.

The grand finale in Abu Dhabi is looming for the drivers as the end of this 2021 F1 campaign comes into sight.

But will it be Verstappen or Hamilton that come out on top in Saudi?

Here is everything you need to know about the race.

Start time

The race will start at 5.30pm GMT on 5 December at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia.

TV channel

The race will be broadcast live in the UK, with coverage beginning at 4pm on Sky Sports F1 and from 5pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Standings

1. Verstappen - 351.5

2. Hamilton - 343.5

3. Bottas - 203

4. Perez - 190

5. Norris - 153

6. Leclerc - 152

7. Sainz - 145.5

8. Ricciardo - 105

9. Gasly - 92

10. Alonso - 77

What Hamilton has said

Speaking about the final two races of the season, seven-time champion Hamilton said: “It’s different in one sense because we’ve got two incredibly close teams. It’s different because as a team we’re fighting for uncharted territory. No-one has ever won eight titles, team or driver, so that’s quite fresh and new.

“And then on the other side, I’m more relaxed than I’ve ever been because I’ve been around a long time. It’s not my first.

“I remember how I was [with] my first championship, and even my second and my third, the sleepless nights and all those sorts of things. I’m [now] a lot more sure of myself and just applying myself better than ever before.

“I know I can’t change anything from the past, but all I can do is prepare the best I can for what’s up ahead of me, and I 100% know I have.”

Odds

Lewis Hamilton - 6/11

Max Verstappen - 13/5

Valtteri Bottas - 12/1

Sergio Perez - 33/1

Prediction

Mercedes have clearly shown over the last two races that they have the superior pace over Red Bull. Both the Brazil and Qatar Grands Prix showed that Verstappen is up against it if he is to hold off a late-season charge from Hamilton. And, with a thrilling final race in Abu Dhabi on the cards, the Brit could level things up or even nudge in front ahead of next weekend.

1) Hamilton

2) Verstappen

3) Perez

