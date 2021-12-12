Max Verstappen confirmed F1 champion after Mercedes protest of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix result dismissed

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 12 December 2021 19:12
Max Verstappen prevails in F1 world title shoot-out after beating Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen’s Formula One world championship has been confirmed after Mercedes’ protest of the result at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was dismissed by race stewards.

Verstappen beat rival Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of a controversial title-decider at the Yas Marina Circuit, but Mercedes were left furious at how the conclusion of the race unfolded.

Verstappen, who pitted under the safety car that followed Nicholas Latifi’s late crash, switched to a fresh set of soft tyres which gave him the advantage over Hamilton in the dramatic last-lap shootout for the championship.

But Mercedes were aggrieved with race director Michael Masi’s decision to allow five cars to unlap themselves under the safety car, which put Verstappen directly behind Hamilton heading into the final lap of the season. Mercedes argued that not all lapped cars were allowed to overtake the safety car during that time.

Mercedes launched two protests - one that Verstappen overtook Hamilton under the safety car, and the other concerning the lapped cars - but both appeals were dismissed by race stewards.

“I’m very relieved,” Verstappen said after his championship was confirmed. “It’s been a very stressful day.”

