Lando Norris ‘can’t accept doing nothing’ over F1’s kneeling ban

Lando Norris maintains he “cannot accept doing nothing” after Formula 1 banned the collective taking of the knee among its drivers.

F1 drivers moved to tackle societal issues with the pre-race ‘We Race as One’ moment a powerful visual ahead of each Grand Prix.

But after opting to go “from gestures to actions”, the gesture will not be seen ahead of races, but the McLaren driver has spoken candidly about the situation and refused to accept no alternative action.

“I think it’s tricky because we’re still early in the season so it’s not something we have spoken about so much,” Norris explained.

“But it will be something we definitely will speak about when the time comes, definitely beforehand, to make sure we are prepared and we’re making the most of the opportunities we can have to speak about whatever matter it is.

“And there are always things we can do as drivers. There are always things that we can do separately as drivers to speak out about these kinds of things and I think more and more of us are doing that.

Lando Norris (front right) takes the knee before the Grand Prix of Sakhir (Getty)

“What we do as a group, taking the knee or some not taking the knee, I think it doesn’t have to simply be that. I think there are other ways to go about those means and stand up for whatever matter it is, to inspire kids, to raise awareness for issues and different matters.

“I think it doesn’t have to be that but I’m not too sure yet. It is something that we will speak about as drivers, something we will speak about with Formula 1 and I’m sure it is something they are thinking of, you would hope anyway, as Formula 1 with the audience we have.

The drivers stand and kneel on the grid in support of the We Race As One campaign before the Austrian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

“I’m sure that they haven’t done it for nothing so we’ll see. We will speak about it and we’ll make sure there are things in place because I definitely still support Sebastian on the side of it’s worth doing things.

“Whether it’s just before the race or it’s another time at the start of the weekend or inviting people to the weekends, we will wait and see. But definitely I can’t accept doing nothing.”