Lewis Hamilton ‘lost a little bit of faith’ after Abu Dhabi F1 controversy

Lewis Hamilton concedes he “lost a little bit of faith” following his agonising defeat to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi to concede the Formula One title race.

While launching Mercedes’ new W13 car for the 2022 campaign alongside new teammate George Russell, Hamilton spoke candidly about the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The 37-year-old has since reignited his desire to win an eighth world title to break a tie with Michael Schumacher.

“There was a moment when I lost a little bit of faith in the system,” said Hamilton.

“But I am generally a very determined person.

Lewis Hamilton reacts to the crowd after defeat in Abu Dhabi (PA)

“And while moments like this might define careers, I refuse to let this define mine.”

To cope with the heartbreak, Hamilton spend time with his family to “create great moments”.

“I never said I was going to stop,” he said. “But it was a difficult time for me and I really needed to step back.

“It was a time where I really needed to step back, focus on being present. I had my family all around me creating great moments.

“Eventually I got to a point where I decided I was going to be attacking again coming into another season.”

Lewis Hamilton is back for Mercedes in 2022 (PA)

The news comes after the FIA confirmed that Michael Masi would be replaced as F1’s race director next season following a review into the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the result of which was reportedly crucial to Hamilton’s future in the sport.

“It’s surreal, 10 years since coming to the factory,” Hamilton said at the launch of the W13. “The seat was like when I was here in 2013, how exciting it was, a privilege.

“The journey has been phenomenal. I have not set any goals. Every individual works to the ultimate goal of winning a world championship, raising the bar and doing something nobody else has done before.”

Team boss Wolff said Hamilton needed time following the end of the last season but said he had always been confident he would return for the 2022 campaign.

“No, I was never worried [Lewis Hamilton would quit] – although you have to respect the driver is disillusioned,” he told Radio 4.

“Lewis was the best guy on track, dominating, and then it is taken away by an individual against the rules, so to digest that is that very difficult.

“He is in love with the sport and we are ready to hunt for victories and hopefully the world championship. He is in the right mindset.

“Lewis is all about justice and sporting fairness. He needed time to reflect, he comes back strong, and is in good spirits.”