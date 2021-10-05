Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari a 'sliding doors' moment, former team boss claims

Lewis Hamilton not joining Ferrari during his Formula One career will be remembered as a “sliding doors” moment for the sport, according to the former boss of the Italian team Stefano Domenicali.

The seven-time world champion revealed in an interview with Sky Italia shortly after winning his 100th race in F1 that it had always been his “dream” to drive for Ferrari.

“It was never really been possible and I will never quite know exactly why,” Hamilton said.

Ferrari have not won a world championship since Hamilton’s rookie season in 2007 but were linked with the Briton at various points of his career.

The most successful driver in the history of the sport extended his stay with Mercedes until 2023 at the start of the season and looks set to finish his career with the German team.

Formula One CEO Domenicali said he discussed signing Hamilton while in charge of Ferrari from 2008 to 2014 but was unable to get a deal over the line.

“This is true and we discussed that, but I think the answer that Lewis was able to give was the right one,” he told Sky Sports. “I think that period of him [joining Ferrari] has passed away.

“There are moments in life, there is a movie that is very important to remember, Sliding Doors. There are moments where if you get into a elevator and you stay on another floor, so that was the situation with Lewis in that specific time of his life.

“But I don’t think he can blame his choice, at least, because he has had an incredible career.”