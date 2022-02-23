Lewis Hamilton calls for ‘everyone’ to see results of key FIA report

Lewis Hamilton has called for the FIA’s report on their investigation into the events of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to be shared with “everyone”.

The FIA made significant structural changes last week, including replacing race director Michael Masi, whose role in the controversial ending to the 2021 season had come under significant scrutiny.

The full report will be delivered to the World Motor Sport Council on 18 March ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who has not been privy to an advanced copy, says that he is “excited” to see the conclusions of the report, and hopes that “everyone” will be able to gain an “understanding” of what occurred at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“I’ve not seen it. I didn’t think it was out yet,” the seven-time world champion said about the FIA’s investigation.

“I’m excited to see the results from that report. I think hopefully everyone will get to see it, and to have perhaps a better understanding of everything.

“I think ultimately, like everything, it’s down to understanding where we’ve been, so we can move forwards in a positive light.”

Hamilton was denied a record-setting eighth Drivers’ Championship after Max Verstappen took both race and overall victory on the final lap in the United Arab Emirates.

Verstappen was afforded the opportunity to launch a title-winning move after Masi ruled that lapped cars between them could unlap themselves.

In the immediate aftermath, Hamilton said that the race had been “manipulated”.

The 37-year-old has confirmed that he has not watched the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix back.

“I absolutely did not watch the race,” Hamilton said. “It was something that was very clear in my mind, the experience and of course, it replayed in my mind quite a lot in the coming weeks after the race.

“I don’t remember what I said to Max, it was all a bit of a blur after that.

“I have not revisited it. I don’t particularly want to look backwards; I want to go forwards.”

Masi has been replaced as race director by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who will be assisted by returning veteran Herbie Blash in an advisory role.

The FIA have said that Masi will be reassigned elsewhere within the organisation.