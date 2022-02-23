✕ Close Lewis Hamilton Breaks Months Of Silence

Formula 1 testing is here as the start of the 2022 season draws ever nearer. The first of three fascinating days begin at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following each team’s car launch. The acrimony of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has subsided with the FIA confirming a number of changes to placate Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton after the gutting circumstances in which Max Vertappen edged out the seven-time world champion to the drivers’ championship.

So Hamilton is officially back and he will link up with George Russell at Mercedes, with the new line-up appears at the launch of the new W13 car. The controversial role of Michael Masi has been addressed, with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas replacing him as race director.

Today makrs the first of two testing sessions, with Barcelona the first and then a second period in Bahrain before the first Grand Prix of the 2022 season as F1 prepares for a new era following the introduction of drastic new rules.

Reflecting on his decision to return, Hamilton said: “I never ever said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it. It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below: