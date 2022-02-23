F1 testing LIVE: Latest news and updates in Barcelona as Toto Wolff and Christian Horner meet
The 2022 Formula 1 season is approaching with pre-season testing underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Formula 1 testing is here as the start of the 2022 season draws ever nearer. The first of three fascinating days begin at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya following each team’s car launch. The acrimony of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has subsided with the FIA confirming a number of changes to placate Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton after the gutting circumstances in which Max Vertappen edged out the seven-time world champion to the drivers’ championship.
So Hamilton is officially back and he will link up with George Russell at Mercedes, with the new line-up appears at the launch of the new W13 car. The controversial role of Michael Masi has been addressed, with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas replacing him as race director.
Today makrs the first of two testing sessions, with Barcelona the first and then a second period in Bahrain before the first Grand Prix of the 2022 season as F1 prepares for a new era following the introduction of drastic new rules.
Reflecting on his decision to return, Hamilton said: “I never ever said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group of people and you feel like you are part of a family. There is nothing quite like it. It was a difficult time for me and a time where I needed to take a step back and focus on the present. I had my family all around me and creating great memories. I eventually got to a point where I decided I would be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George.” Follow all the latest Formula One news and updates below:
Fernando Alonso maintains there was ‘nothing wrong’ with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso believes there was “nothing wrong” with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and hopes the FIA did not change the structure if race control because of the race.
Michael Masi was race director for the final race of the 2021 season and he allowed some cars to unlap themselves and others not. It led to Max Verstappen overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to take his first world title.
Masi has since been fired from his position after a huge uproar from fans who believe Hamilton was robbed of a record eighth title.
Alpine’s Alonso said he supports new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem but has a “different opinion” about how the Abu Dhabi race unfolded.
Toto Wolff says Mercedes have ‘never had’ a number one driver ahead of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell era
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists they have never had a number one driver as they prepare to begin a new era with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.
Russell is Hamilton’s newest team-mate after Valtteri Bottas left at the end of last season, with the 24-year-old arriving following three seasons at Williams.
Bottas, who was regularly outperformed by Hamilton while at the team, has said he believes the seven-time world champion will remain Mercedes’ main focus.
But Wolff says there is no “one two” at Mercedes, although he did admit there is a new dynamic within the reigning constructors champions.
Nicholas Latifi calls on Formula 1 to help with social media abuse
Nicholas Latifi says Formula One could do more to help drivers deal with social media abuse.
Latifi received death threats after his late crash at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December triggered a chain of events which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the season to claim the world title.
The driver revealed he hired security on a recent trip to London as he felt he and his family were in danger following the threats. He is now trying to encourage those in the sport and officials to open up on the topic.
F1 testing: Why is it being split over two tracks this year?
Barcelona has been chosen by F1 due to the ambient temperatures and weather conditions in February.
Teams will be able to experience a variety of high, medium and low speed corners too.
The location is also convenient for all F1 teams with the Barcelona airport an excellent hub to fly into from across Europe.
The long haul journey to Bahrain will complicate bringing in extra parts or make last-minute developments.
Bahrain does indeed host testing in the second pre-season test with its weather and track characteristics becoming useful ahead of the opening Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit a week later, allowing teams to logistically prepare better with a slower build-up to week one race week.
F1 testing: ‘Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda are pretty much sorted’
“Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda are pretty much sorted”, that is the view of Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz ahead of day one of the unofficial testing in Barcelona.
“I think there are enough people who have changed their power-unit architecture that they might come into a bit of trouble,” Kravitz remarked.
“But the top two or three – Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda in the back of the Red Bull – are pretty much sorted from last year.
“There will be some controversies with who has interpreted the rules in a way that wasn’t intended by the FIA.
“There might be some controversies over flexing floors and different ideas, but I think the engines will be okay. I think the teams are on top of their reliability these days.”
F1 testing: ‘Controversies’ to surface in Barcelona expected
“Controversies’ are expected relating to the surface in Barcelona according to Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz.
“This test is all about sorting out these very new, very different cars,” said the pit-lane reporter.
“But there are so many different interpretations of the rules – Ferrari have gone with this strange, kind of ‘scalloped’ sidepod car, whereas Red Bull and Mercedes look like they have gone down a different path.
“So we will get an idea of who’s quick, who’s not and who’s gone down a real cul-de-sac, a real dead end they might not be able to get out of.”
Alfa Romeo make bold F1 testing decision in Barcelona
Alfa Romeo appear set to take away half a day’s learning from rookie driver Guanyu Zhou.
This is to gain extra continuity with veteran test driver Robert Kubica eager for a run in the C42 on the opening morning.
Zhou is part of a brand spanking new line-up including Valtteri Bottas, so Kubica will bring some wisdom carried over from 2021.
F1 testing: Day 1 in Barcelona
Welcome to live updates from testing in Barcelona as the F1 pre-season ramps up towards the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Some teams have opted to give each driver a full day each in their new cars, while others have simply halved each day between the AM and PM sessions.
A full schedule and times for each slot from now until Friday can be seen here.
F1 Testing Schedule and Times for Barcelona
Wednesday morning: George Russell (Mercedes), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo), Nikita Mazepin (Haas).
Wednesday afternoon: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Alex Albon (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Mick Schumacher (Haas).
Unknown: Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine
Thursday morning: Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Alex Albon (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Mick Schumacher (Haas).
Thursday afternoon: Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Nikita Mazepin (Haas).
Unknown: Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine.
Friday morning: Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Nikita Mazepin (Haas).
Friday afternoon: Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Alex Albon (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Mick Schumacher (Haas).
Unknown: Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Alpine.
Ferrari boss praises Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz for ‘fantastic level of maturity’
Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto is delighted with the growing maturity and chemistry between drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
The pair have spoken openly about racing against each other but ensuring they do not cross the line and make ‘stupid risks’.
“From my point of view, I was very happy to see these two drivers in a fully open, transparent discussion, showing a level of maturity,” Binotto said.
“As we proved last year, they are getting on well together, but it’s not only the way you can see it from outside. When approaching that kind of discussion, it can be very delicate.
“I think that both of them are really showing and proving a fantastic level of maturity, which I’m very happy with.”
