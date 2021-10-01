Red Bull principal Christian Horner has warned Lewis Hamilton that he shouldn’t engage in mind games with Max Verstappen as the Dutchman is “cold” to them.

The rivals are embroiled in a thrilling Formula One title race with the Briton just two points ahead of Verstappen after the Russian Grand Prix.

The race to the world championship has seen the pair crash twice this season, leading to words exchanged off the track.

Horner, speaking about the Russian GP to ServusTV, said: “We still have seven races and we need a lot of points for both drivers to be able to catch up.

“Max has the ability to deal with the pressure, we saw that at Zandvoort [Verstappen’s home race]. He was also extremely impressive in Austria. Max is not distracted by anything, the psychological games leave him cold.”

Heading into the Russian race on 26 September, Verstappen was leading Hamilton by five points. However, he was given a grid penalty for his involvement in his crash with the Briton at the Italian Grand Prix, which saw him start the race in 20th.

Verstappen put in one of his best performances to end on the podium and stay within touching distance of his rival. They will next race at the Turkish Grand Prix on 10 October.

Horner added: “Max is driving better than ever and is now ready for the title. The team is motivated. This battle is great fun for everyone. In the factory you can feel this electrifying tension, it’s contagious.”